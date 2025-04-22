Storagepro Management, Inc. Selects Tenant Inc. Platform To Drive Growth And Streamline Operations By Leveraging Real-Time Data

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., the innovator behind the self-storage industry's most comprehensive cloud-based property management platform, today announced a landmark partnership with StoragePRO Management, a leading third-party management provider serving over 160 locations across multiple states. StoragePRO Management has selected Tenant Inc.'s all-in-one, self-storage management platform, anchored by its flagship Hummingbird Property Management Software (PMS), to optimize operations, elevate customer experiences, and drive revenue growth.

"Partnering with Tenant Inc. was a strategic decision to elevate our management efficiency and deliver enhanced customer experiences," said Steve Mirabito, President at StoragePRO Management. "The platform's robust BI tools, integrated payment solutions, and real-time data capabilities align with our commitment to operational excellence. Moreover, Tenant's deep understanding of the self-storage industry, as fellow operators, solidified our confidence in their ability to support our future growth."

Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc., stated, "StoragePRO's decision to entrust their extensive portfolio to our platform validates our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results. By replacing their legacy system with Hummingbird, StoragePRO is leveraging real-time data and automation to optimize revenue, enhance customer engagement, and ultimately, achieve a significant competitive advantage. We are proud to be their technology partner."

Why StoragePRO Chose Tenant Inc.:

StoragePRO Management's decision to partner with Tenant Inc. was driven by a desire to modernize their operations and enhance customer experience. The advantages for owners and renters include:



Advanced Software Architecture and Database: Tenant Inc.'s platform offers the industry's newest and most advanced software architecture and database, built for reliability and secured with SOC 2 compliance.

Simple, User-Friendly, and Modern Interface: StoragePRO sought a platform that is intuitive and easy-to-use for their staff and provides a seamless, contemporary experience for their tenants.

Continuous Innovation: Tenant Inc.'s commitment to ongoing development and feature enhancements aligned with StoragePRO long-term growth strategy and commitment to Total Property Performance for owners.

Modern Platform: Replacing their legacy management software with Tenant Inc.'s cutting-edge platform provided a significant upgrade in capabilities and efficiency.

Tenant Warehouse and Powerful BI Dashboards: Access to comprehensive data and analytics tools empowers StoragePRO to make informed, data-driven decisions for clients.

Integrated Payments and Payment Link: By streamlining payment processes and offering convenient payment options, StoragePRO can improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction for the properties they manage. Improved Website Functionality with Real-Time Data: With enhanced online operations and data accuracy, the Tenant Inc. platform helps deliver a better customer experience.

These key advantages made Tenant Inc. the clear choice for StoragePRO Management, forming the foundation for a long-term partnership aimed at sustained growth and operational excellence.

About Tenant Inc.

Tenant Inc. empowers self-storage operators with an all-in-one SaaS platform designed to streamline operations and maximize revenue. Their comprehensive cloud-based suite of tools includes property management software, self-storage websites, digital marketing services, and more-giving storage owners and operators everything they need to compete and thrive in today's competitive self-storage market.

For more information, please visit tenantinc

About StoragePRO Management, Inc.

StoragePRO Management, Inc. is a leading self-storage management provider with over 160 locations across ten states, providing secure, convenient, and professionally managed storage solutions. StoragePRO's third-party services are purpose-built for success, offering owners the scale and technology they need, backed by the expertise and attention they deserve. This Better BusinessTM approach to facility management-combined with flexible branding options-allows owners to achieve Total Property PerformanceTM.

For more information, visit storagepromanagement

