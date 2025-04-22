Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf To Meet Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen In Helsinki

The Algerian Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, will visit Helsinki on 24 April and meet Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen.

The foreign ministers will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and regional security issues in Europe and Africa.

Multilateral international issues will also be on the agenda during the visit. Algeria is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2024–2025, and Algerian Selma Haddadi started as Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission in March.

”Cooperation between Europe and Africa is based on shared interests. Freedom, security and stability form the foundation for closer economic and trade relations,” Minister Valtonen says.

While in Helsinki, Minister Attaf will also meet President of the Republic Alexander Stubb and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio.

