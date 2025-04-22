The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School Of Technology (MEST) Africa And Mastercard Foundation Announce Selection Of 12 Companies For Second Cohort Of Edtech Fellowship In Ghana

MEST Africa ( ), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has announced its second cohort of 12 innovative companies for the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Ghana. This six-month entrepreneurship acceleration program is dedicated to supporting Africa's most promising EdTech ventures by equipping them with mentorship, funding, and expertise in the science of learning. These newly selected companies are set to scale their groundbreaking solutions and address pressing educational challenges across Ghana.

The Second cohort builds on the success of the first cohort of 12 EdTech Companies, whose solutions impacted over 136,798 learners during the period of acceleration, underscoring the Fellowship's ability to drive transformative change.

“We are thrilled to welcome the second cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship,” said Angela Duho, Program Manager at MEST Africa.“In Ghana, EdTech is not just about innovation-it's about creating equal opportunities for every student, no matter where they live. It empowers teachers with the tools they need to inspire, and it prepares our youth for a future where digital skills are essential. The first cohort has already shown us what's possible, and we're confident that these new Fellows will continue to transform education and unlock potential across the country.”

The 12 EdTech companies selected for the 2025 cohort demonstrated strengths in [please add here] that point to Ghana's educational needs. Over the next six months, they will benefit from comprehensive support, including expert mentorship, access to funding, and specialized training, enabling them to scale their solutions effectively and sustainably.

The EdTech companies selected by MEST Africa for the 2025 Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship are:

( ) is a social enterprise committed to enhancing education, youth development, and healthcare throughout Africa. Since 2011, they have collaborated with global partners to deliver practical, affordable, and lasting solutions that uplift individuals, strengthen communities, and support institutions in creating brighter futures

( ) is redefining math education in Ghana by sparking curiosity and confidence in students. This is done through community-driven math clubs and digital learning tools that make math approachable and fun, equipping young learners with the skills to thrive in STEM and beyond.

( ) is passionate about enriching education in Africa by providing educators and students with affordable, curriculum-aligned materials and interactive digital tools, fostering engaging learning experiences backed by actionable insights.

is an innovation hub devoted to bringing STEM education to underserved communities. Through hands-on robotics and coding programs-like STEM4Her, Powered Girl, and Powered Boy-they inspire students and teachers to develop skills that open doors to new opportunities.

( ) is focused on reshaping education in Africa by nurturing problem-solving, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit in young people. STEMAIDE strives to prepare the next generation with the tools and mindset to succeed in an ever-changing world.

( ) is dedicated to enhancing the classroom experience in basic schools with their software and hardware solutions that streamline school operations and create dynamic, engaging learning environments that help students reach their full potential.

( ) is a generative AI assistant supporting teachers in Ghana's junior and senior high schools. By simplifying the creation of high-quality, curriculum-aligned lesson plans and materials, Jesi AI saves educators time while also acting as a virtual tutor to guide students and track their growth.

( ) is an educational app designed with BECE and WASSCE students in Ghana in mind. Offering interactive video lessons from top instructors, Metaschool provides a flexible, student-paced learning platform that makes academic success more achievable.

( ) empowers high school students and teachers across Africa with vital IT infrastructure and educational software. By tapping into open-source solutions, Maxim Nyansa improves access to quality education and works to close the digital gap.

( ),through its Academic Talent Development Programme, brings hands-on STEM learning to learners in Ghana. They nurture talent in literacy, numeracy, and STEM, preparing young minds for leadership and innovation on a global stage.

is passionate about automation, robotics, 3D printing, coding, and construction. Asah Makerspace's team of skilled educators and tech enthusiasts empowers the next generation of creators through immersive, practical learning experiences.

( ) bridges the gap between therapists, parents, and teachers to create a seamless support system for children with behavior and learning challenges, including autism. This collaborative model ensures that every child receives the individualized attention they need to succeed.

“The Mastercard Foundation looks to support the acceleration of EdTech solutions that reach all, including those out-of-school young people who are constantly left out of the education ecosystem. For it is when we design with the end user in mind that the business case for the solutions is more scalable, sustainable and impactful. Our collaboration with MEST Africa is to transform education in Ghana through technology-enabled learning”, added Rodwell Mangisi, the Acting Director of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning.

Through the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, this cohort will embark on a transformative journey, gaining mentorship from experts in education innovation, sustainability, and scale, access to courses on the science of learning, and equity-free grants. This robust support aims to scale their solutions and elevate educational outcomes for millions across Ghana and Africa.

For more information about the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship and MEST Africa initiatives, visit .

About MEST Africa:

Established in 2008, the Meltwater Foundation is the non-profit arm of the global media intelligence company, Meltwater. Its mission is to create job opportunities and drive economic growth in Africa through software entrepreneurship, primarily via the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa). Based in Accra, Ghana, MEST offers a one-year, specialised tech entrepreneurial training program for top talent from over 22 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Senegal. Additionally, MEST invests in early to growth-stage startups.

In 2020, MEST Programs was launched to forge partnerships with other foundations and organisations that share our goal of creating wealth and jobs in Africa through digital skills training and startup acceleration. MEST Africa has trained over 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in more than 90 startups across various industries throughout Africa.

Visit to learn more.

About the Mastercard Foundation:

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organisations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organisation separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit

About the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship:

The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship is an entrepreneurship acceleration program designed to support promising, African EdTech ventures. Implemented in partnership with innovation hubs and EdTech accelerators across Africa, the Fellowship provides select EdTech companies with critical business and financial support, as well as insight into the science of learning, preparing them for scale, sustainability, and impact. The Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship was launched in 2019 by the Mastercard Foundation through its Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning with the goal to partner with 12 Tech Hubs to support over 250 EdTech companies and reach at least 1.8 million young people by 2025.

For more information about the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning, visit: or contact: ...