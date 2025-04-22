HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PRIVATE CLIENT SMALL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Critical Consultative Guidance and Solutions to Help Affluent Clients Secure Insurance Coverage and Mitigate Risks When Operating a Side Venture

CHICAGO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Private Client Small Business Solutions . The new offering provides high-net-worth (HNW) clients access to specialized coverages to address the risks and liabilities involved with launching and owning a small business.

High-net-worth entrepreneurs are navigating a dynamic landscape of record new business formation and an increase of side-business activity as they pursue their next passion. The U.S. Small Business Administration reports a record of 5.5 million new business applications were filed in 2023. As high-net-worth entrepreneurs face the same economic uncertainty and emerging risks that any small business owner might face, they require specialized insurance coverage and risk advisory services that safeguard their ventures and wealth as they launch anything from their new tequila line to jewelry designs.

"When an affluent family member starts a side venture, they need to understand and account for liabilities while operating a small business," said Katherine Frattarola, HUB Executive Vice President and Head of HUB Private Client. "With HUB Private Client Small Business Solutions, we understand the importance of customized guidance and solutions to protect not just the operations of this new venture but our clients' wealth and legacy."

HUB Private Client Small Business Solutions is powered by Insureon, HUB's digital marketplace for small business insurance, which provides convenient digital access to specialized coverages from more than 30 leading insurance carriers, including general liability, commercial auto, property, business owners, cyber, errors and omissions, and more. Additionally, HUB Private Client Risk Advisors help to ensure the business coverage aligns with the clients' personal wealth strategy.

"The launch of HUB Private Client Small Business Solutions underscores Insureon's ongoing commitment to providing personalized, top-tier coverage for small business owners," said Jeff Kroeger, President of Insureon. "We're proud to partner with HUB Private Client Advisors to deliver a solution that safeguards both the clients' businesses and their personal wealth."

HUB Private Client specializes in delivering personalized risk solutions for high-net worth (HNW) individuals and families, offering advisory expertise with a consultative approach and a focus on advocacy. HUB Private Client remains a trusted partner for protecting affluent lifestyles.

