Oneoncology And New York Oncology Hematology Join Forces To Enhance Cancer Care In Albany Region

NYOH has 35 physicians who treat patients at seven clinics in Albany, Amsterdam, Clifton Park, Hudson, and Troy. The practice, which began more than 30 years ago as the region's first provider of cancer care outside of a hospital, offers patients comprehensive care along the cancer care continuum including radiation oncology, surgery, infusion, gynecological oncology, neurological oncology, advanced medical imaging, in-house pharmacy, subspecialty care, and lab services. The practice also has a robust research program, bringing innovative clinical trials to patients close to where they live and work.

"The physicians at New York Oncology and Hematology are the most trusted names in cancer care in the Albany region, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the OneOncology platform," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We look forward to working with our new partners to help their practice grow, add services along the continuum of care to their clinics, and continue bringing world-class cancer care to the communities they serve."

By joining the OneOncology platform in July 2025, NYOH will maintain its independence and have access to a comprehensive platform of clinical, operational, and technological resources that support physician-led cancer care. The partnership will empower NYOH's team of oncologists and hematologists with real-time clinical insights, proven technological tools, collaborative research opportunities, and operational solutions to challenges that practices face, ultimately enhancing patient-centered care in and around Albany.

"We're thrilled to join other leading independent oncology practices on the OneOncology platform," said Todd Doyle, MD, President of NYOH. "We've provided high-quality and compassionate cancer care in and around Albany for more than 30 years, and our OneOncology partnership will bring us capital, expertise, and proven solutions to grow our practice and continue meeting the needs of our patients and their families."

NYOH is the 27th practice nationally to join OneOncology since it was founded in 2018. The practice, which has 350 oncology certified nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technologists, radiation therapists and support personnel, sees more than 100,000 cancer visits a year. NYOH also has the region's largest community oncology clinical research and drug trial operation. The practice is also home to the region's only community oncology stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology, CAR-T cell therapy, and Bispecific Antibody therapy care programs.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 747,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology or LinkedIn .

