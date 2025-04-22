FCCI Insurance Group Expands Excess & Surplus Coverage To All Its Regions

FCCI built a robust E&S product offering to meet the needs of agents and policyholders with hard-to-place risks.

"We launched FCCI Specialty initially to enhance our existing product offerings and position ourselves to capture additional opportunities with new products and customized underwriting," said Tracey Pfab, FCCI's Executive Vice President and Chief Regional Officer. "With our expertise, we can assist our agency partners in crafting E&S solutions for targeted business classes across a variety of industries."

View FCCI's Excess & Surplus brochure

"FCCI built a robust E&S product offering to meet the needs of agents and policyholders with hard-to-place risks. Our primary objective is to bring the same superior service associated with the FCCI brand to the E&S market, while optimizing for speed and ease of doing business," said Kristin Swineford, FCCI's Senior Vice President, Excess & Surplus.

About FCCI Insurance Group – Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services, and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through more than 3,800 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, excess & surplus, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella, and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states.

FCCI insures over 12,000 policyholders across various industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesale and distribution. FCCI has $3.3 billion in assets, $1.2 billion in direct written premium, and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia.

