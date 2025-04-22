Freepoint Eco-Systems Announces First Pyoil Movement From Ohio Upcycling Facility

STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC ("Freepoint") is pleased to announce the loading of its first rail car of pyrolysis oil (PyOil) made from waste plastic for delivery to Shell USA's refining facility in Norco, Louisiana. Freepoint owns and operates a state-of-the-art waste plastic upcycling facility in Hebron, Ohio that converts 180 million pounds per year of waste plastic into PyOil, from which its customers can manufacture new products. The Hebron facility, which is ISCC Plus certified, began construction in late 2022 and is currently undergoing commissioning.

"We are excited to get the first production from our Hebron facility into the market and to help companies and waste collectors upcycle plastic waste into a valuable commodity," said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director at Freepoint. "By moving PyOil by rail in large quantities, we further increase the carbon benefit of substituting PyOil for traditional feedstocks made from crude oil. Repurposing waste plastic that is otherwise destined for landfills or incinerators at commercial scale is an important step to begin to address the waste plastic problem," he added.

Laura Chamorro, GM Commercial, Shell Polymers, said, "Successful operation of facilities such as Freepoint's demonstrates commercial scale advanced recycling capabilities, which are essential to expanding the availability of recycled materials and supporting growing demand for Shell's certified circular products."

About Freepoint Eco-Systems

Freepoint Eco-Systems and its related companies are affiliates of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of helping companies and waste collectors improve their collection and disposal of plastic waste by upcycling it into a valuable commodity. Freepoint Eco-Systems and its related companies are engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at

About Shell Polymers

Shell Polymers Monaca plant in Pennsylvania is located in proximity to over 70% of the North American polyethylene market. Close to both supply and markets, the new facility decreases economic and environmental transportation costs and provides regional plastic manufacturers with more flexibility, shorter supply chains and enhanced supply dependability. Shell Polymers' long-term investments in this material are helping to solidify its leadership in circular chemicals and drive progress toward a more sustainable future.

For more information:

About ISCC Plus Certification



ISCC PLUS certification is a voluntary scheme designed to validate the sustainability characteristics of alternative feedstocks. It is applicable in the bioeconomy and circular economy , covering sectors such as food, feed, chemicals, plastics, and textiles. This certification is recognized by the EU Commission and enables independent testing and certification of renewable fuels in accordance with legal requirements. Additionally, ISCC PLUS helps demonstrate the implementation of sustainability goals on a global scale. It is an extension of the established ISCC standard, focusing on biomass not affected by the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). ISCC PLUS – ISCC System

