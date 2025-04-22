Meet Heathos: Powering The Next Generation Of Individual Healthcare Insurance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By integrating the strengths of FirstEnroll, a billing and enrollment third-party administrator (TPA), AdminOne, a claims administrator, and SonicMarketing, a national marketing organization facilitating direct carrier contracts, Heathos streamlines processes and elevates the experience for insurance agencies and carriers alike. The company addresses critical gaps in the current health insurance landscape by consolidating disparate systems and evolving to the needs of the industry.

A next-generation insurance ecosystem designed to drive growth, strengthen partnerships, and streamline operations.

Post thi

"With Heathos, we are bringing together best-in-class capabilities all under one roof," said Todd Baxter, Chief Executive Officer at Heathos. "Heathos is more than a parent company - it's the foundation for a smarter, more connected future benefiting agencies, carriers and consumers. Each brand will retain its unique value, while gaining the shared strength and support of a larger, more dynamic organization."

Agencies and carriers can expect continued excellence from each brand, along with new enhancements driven by the collaborative power of Heathos. The unification opens doors for licensed agents to offer a blended product line, which enables them to better match their clients with a diverse range of insurance products. Consumers are now benefiting from a more tailored set of options for every unique stage of life, as well as a simplified enrollment and claims process. Carriers are also seeing the positive impact of an ever-growing, high-quality agency network, streamlined processes, and improved persistency.

The FirstEnroll leadership team will serve as the leadership team for Heathos. The team has decades of experience and a proven track record for compliance, innovation, and delivering smarter solutions, which drives long-term success.

For more information about how Heathos is redefining the healthcare insurance landscape, visit .

About Heathos

Heathos is a premier insurance services ecosystem that simplifies access to a wide range of individual health insurance products that serve people in every stage of life. The company is comprised of FirstEnroll , AdminOne , and SonicMarketing , with each brand operating within a distinct area of the insurance value chain. FirstEnroll specializes in enrollment and billing administration, AdminOne focuses on claims processing, and SonicMarketing facilitates direct carrier contracts. Heathos is designed to enable consumer choice, drive efficiencies, ensure compliance, and create a seamless experience for agencies, carriers, and members. For more information, visit and connect on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Matthew Paul

Heathos

732.440.8600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heathos LLC.