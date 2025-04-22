Yosi Health Joins Elation Health's Partner Hub To Bolster Primary Care Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic partnership brings together two leaders dedicated to modernizing primary care. Elation Health, who was awarded 2025 Best in KLAS® Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM for 1-10 physicians and EMR-Centric Virtual Care Platforms, is a clinical-first, Primary Care platform supporting over 36,000 clinicians and 16 million patients nationwide and has built its Partner Hub to empower practices with innovative solutions. Yosi Health, recognized as the 2024 Best in KLAS® Patient Intake Management Solution, delivers a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline administrative tasks, enhance patient engagement, and improve overall operational efficiency.

By integrating Yosi Health's robust capabilities – including digital patient intake, self-scheduling, pre-visit check-ins, two-way text communication, and real-time insurance eligibility verification – primary care practices can experience significant benefits.

Clinics using the Yosi-Elation integration have reported saving 14 minutes of staff time per patient, increasing collection rates by 20%, cutting no-shows and wait times in half, and realizing a 10 – 15X return on investment. In addition, the platform's seamless bi-directional data transfer and real-time notifications optimize workflow management across multiple locations and time zones.

"We are pleased to join Elation Health's Partner Hub," said Hari Prasad, CEO of Yosi Health. "By joining, we're helping primary care practices reduce administrative burdens and improve patient outcomes. With our integrated tools, providers can focus on delivering high-quality care while our platform helps patients through their care continuum – before, during, and after their visit, ultimately driving significant ROI."

The collaboration between Yosi Health and Elation Health underscores the growing trend of integrating advanced digital solutions into primary care workflows. As healthcare practices continue to face challenges related to staff burnout and administrative inefficiencies, partnerships like this offer a clear path toward a more streamlined and patient-friendly future.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the technology platform for primary care success. Supporting 36,000 clinicians caring for more than 18 million Americans, Elation Health's AI-powered EHR and billing solutions are designed for delivering high-value personalized care. The company's focus on clinician experience makes the platform the most-trusted and highest-rated in its segment across various settings, through innovative collaboration, workflow and AI implementation all tailored to primary care. Learn more at elationhealth , LinkedIn , and X .

About Yosi Health



Yosi Health is the leading patient engagement and workflow automation platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at .

