Health Gorilla Appoints Veteran Healthcare Leadership To Accelerate Next Phase Of Growth

Seasoned healthcare and tech leaders join pioneering QHIN to drive nationwide interoperability



CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the nation's most complete healthcare data network, announced today that it has appointed a distinguished group of healthcare industry veterans to its executive leadership team.

This group of proven leaders brings decades of experience across healthcare, technology, and high-growth startups, positioning the company to lead the next era of healthcare interoperability as a pioneering Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

Since being appointed Executive Chairperson and CEO in November 2024, Bob Watson has prioritized assembling a powerhouse team to guide Health Gorilla through its next phase of growth.

"The first and most important priority was to find the right team - leaders with a deep understanding of healthcare, strong technical acumen, and the proven ability to scale," said Bob Watson, Executive Chairperson and CEO, Health Gorilla. "We've united experts from every corner of the ecosystem to build a QHIN that isn't just compliant, but transformative. With this team, Health Gorilla is poised to lead the interoperability movement."

The company's newly appointed executive leadership team includes:



Bob Watson , Executive Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Lane , President and Chief Operating Officer

Steven Lane , MD, Chief Medical Officer

Chuck Boyle , Chief Financial Officer

Tom Visotsky , Chief Revenue Officer

George Michelson , Executive Vice President of Technology Derek Plansky , Senior Vice President of Strategic Governance

Together, this team will lead Health Gorilla's charge as the QHIN partner of choice for electronic health record providers, while also enabling value-based care organizations and other innovators to power data-driven healthcare workflows-expanding its market presence and scaling its delivery of artificial-intelligence-ready, workflow-relevant health data.

As a provider integrated into all five major healthcare subnetworks and one of the first designated QHINs, Health Gorilla is transforming how health data is exchanged at scale with its artificial-intelligence-ready, workflow-relevant data. The company connects over 220 million patients, 750,000 clinicians, and 147,000 care sites through its unified platform that solves the data fragmentation problem at scale.

With strategic governance woven into its DNA and major investments into regulatory compliance and trust frameworks, Health Gorilla simplifies participation in complex health data exchange networks - becoming the "Easy Button" for organizations.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data-sharing platform, designated as both a national Qualified Health Information NetworkTM and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to seamlessly participate in both TEFCASM and the California Data Exchange Framework. Health Gorilla provides real-time access to the broadest possible network of healthcare data sources in the US, making it easy for authorized users to get the most complete view of a patient's relevant health information. For more information, visit healthgorilla or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Health Gorilla

Grace Vinton, Amendola Communications

203-561-8935

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Gorilla

