403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Speaks To Amit Shah, Asks Him To Take Suitable Measures, Visit Site
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures.
PM also asked the Union Home Minister to visit the site, reported PTI quoting government sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment