Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Speaks To Amit Shah, Asks Him To Take Suitable Measures, Visit Site

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Speaks To Amit Shah, Asks Him To Take Suitable Measures, Visit Site


2025-04-22 08:16:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pahalgam Terror Attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures.

PM also asked the Union Home Minister to visit the site, reported PTI quoting government sources.

MENAFN22042025007365015876ID1109457926

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search