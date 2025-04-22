Luckin Coffee To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 29, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the“Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206-115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Conference ID: 6425454

The replay will be accessible through May 6, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 8971484

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com .

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit .

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:

Luckin Coffee Inc. IR

Email: ...

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:

Luckin Coffee Inc. PR

Email: ...