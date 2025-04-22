Luckin Coffee To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 29, 2025
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-888-317-6003
|International:
|+1-412-317-6061
|Mainland China Toll Free:
|4001-206-115
|Hong Kong Toll Free:
|800-963-976
|Conference ID:
|6425454
The replay will be accessible through May 6, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-877-344-7529
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Access Code:
|8971484
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com .
About Luckin Coffee Inc.
Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit .
Investor and Media Contacts
Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. IR
Email: ...
Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039
Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. PR
Email: ...
