Apterra Infrastructure Capital Names Emanuela Scura As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apterra Infrastructure Capital LLC (“Apterra”), a leading infrastructure finance platform and affiliate of Apollo, today announced Emanuela Scura has joined as its Chief Operating Officer. Scura brings to Apterra more than 20 years' experience in financial services, including extensive expertise in asset management and capital markets, and will report to Co-CEOs Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis.

Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis, Co-CEOs of Apterra, stated:“We are thrilled to welcome Emanuela to the Apterra team. She brings extensive investment and operational expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to scale the Apterra franchise. Strengthening our leadership roster remains a priority as we position Apterra as a leading provider of creative and flexible financing solutions for the infrastructure sector.”

Emanuela Scura, Chief Operating Officer of Apterra, said:“Apterra has quickly established itself as a leading provider of innovative infrastructure finance solutions with significant growth ambitions and strong institutional partners. I'm excited to join Apterra's highly experienced team as the company continues to scale, helping to meet the significant capital demands associated with next-generation infrastructure projects.”

Since inception in 2023, Apterra has executed approximately $6.5 billion of infrastructure transactions globally and continues to grow its team of professionals in North America, Western Europe and Asia. In January 2025, Apterra received a minority equity investment from Standard Chartered as part of a long-term, multi-billion billion financing partnership with Standard Chartered and Apollo-managed funds to accelerate financing for infrastructure, clean transition and renewable energy opportunities globally.

Prior to joining Apterra, Scura was a Partner and spent over 18 years at Lord, Abbett & Co where she held several senior leadership positions, including serving as Head of Sustainable Investing, Chief Operating Officer for the Investment Department and Deputy Director of Global Credit Research. Prior to Lord, Abbett & Co, Scura worked as a High Yield Analyst at Pax World Funds and as a Senior Consultant at Ernst & Young. She earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Business Administration and Finance from Bocconi University.

About Apterra

Apterra, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, is a premier platform specializing in innovative financing solutions for infrastructure projects. Our tailored capital services empower clients, including financial sponsors and developers, to optimize assets and achieve sustainable growth. Fuelled by strong relationships, our distribution network ensures seamless access to capital through partnerships with banks, investors, and asset managers. We are focused on driving growth and operational integrity in the infrastructure sector, while creating enduring value for our clients. Visit to learn more.

