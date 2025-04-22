Bigcommerce And Noibu Share Joint Vision Of Curated Composability To Deliver Seamless Site Performance And Accelerated Innovation For Online Merchants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded partnership would ensure BigCommerce and Noibu can support merchants at every stage of growth to optimize conversion rates, scale traffic during peak seasons or maintain performance across complex ecommerce architectures

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands and retailers, today announced discussions regarding a potential expansion of its commercial partnership with Noibu , a leading ecommerce intelligence platform that helps brands detect, prioritize, and resolve revenue-impacting issues while delivering seamless customer experiences. The partnership, if finalized, would reflect the joint value of“curated composability,” enabling brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to leverage best-in-class solutions without the procurement delays or complex integrations.

“BigCommerce sees the ecommerce landscape becoming more complex with the growing number of channels being introduced,” said Travis Hess, CEO at BigCommerce.“Engaging and selling through multiple channels has created an orchestration challenge for brands and organizations. Our composable approach addresses that challenge by allowing them to leverage best-in-class partners and capabilities. By partnering with Noibu, we would deliver a frictionless way to unlock deeper customer experience insights, site intelligence, reduce development cycles and drive revenue - all without the delay of traditional contracting.”

Through this proposed integration, brands and retailers would be able to seamlessly activate Noibu's enterprise-grade ecommerce intelligence capabilities without the need for separate contracts. This would streamline procurement, simplify operations, and empower teams to uncover a wide range of technical and customer experiences issues - from hidden bugs to performance bottlenecks - that can hinder revenue growth. With comprehensive error detection, root-cause analysis, and prioritized recommendations, merchants could innovate faster, enhance digital experiences, and capture more conversions.

Unlocking Conversion Opportunities at Speed

Today, BigCommerce and Noibu enable brands to innovate confidently by identifying and resolving potential shopper experience issues before they affect revenue.

Later this year, BigCommerce plans to make it easier for its enterprise customers to purchase Noibu without additional procurement friction or integration complexity.

Key partnership benefits would include:



Faster Time to Value: Noibu could be activated instantly through the BigCommerce agreement - eliminating delays and enabling immediate performance insights.

Proactive Revenue Protection: Instead of waiting for problems to surface, merchants could continuously monitor their storefront for high-impact disruptions and prioritize fixes based on business value. Collaborative Merchant Success: BigCommerce and Noibu teams would work in sync, offering a fully supported solution that strengthens the merchant experience from storefront to support.



“Our collaboration with BigCommerce and Noibu has led to significant improvement in our ecommerce operations,” said Mike Hoefer, director of web product and strategy at King Arthur Baking.“The combination of Noibu's advanced error monitoring and resolution capabilities and BigCommerce's robust ecommerce platform has helped us enhance our site performance, increase customer satisfaction and avoid potential revenue losses.”

A Partnership Built for Growth

The proposed structure of this partnership would ensure that BigCommerce and Noibu could support merchants at every stage of growth - whether optimizing conversion rates, scaling traffic during peak seasons or maintaining performance across complex ecommerce architectures.

“At Noibu, we share BigCommerce's vision of empowering merchants to deliver fast, reliable, and insight-driven ecommerce experiences,” said Kailin Noivo, president and co-founder of Noibu.“By joining forces, we would eliminate the guesswork from issue resolution and help brands recover every dollar of potential revenue-all through one streamlined, unified solution.”

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Noibu

Noibu is the leading ecommerce intelligence platform trusted by global brands to detect, prioritize, and resolve technical issues that disrupt the customer journey and impact revenue. By surfacing hidden errors, performance blockers, and root causes, Noibu empowers teams to deliver seamless shopping experiences, reduce lost revenue, and innovate with confidence. Learn more at .

