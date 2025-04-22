Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Has Been Sued For Alleged Securities Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP , the prominent law firm, informs investors that a lawsuit has been filed to recover losses for BigBear.ai Holdings (NASDAQ:BBAI) investors who bought shares between March 31, 2022 and March 25, 2025, inclusive ("Class Period").

The lawsuit seeks to provide restitution for BigBear.ai Holdings investors who were adversely affected due to alleged securities fraud in the specified period. Affected investors have until June 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint them as the lead plaintiff.

With their legacy stretching back to 1888, Wolf Haldenstein continues to stand firm in their quest for justice for those who have suffered financial setback because of these misrepresented statements. The spokesperson for Wolf Haldenstein stated, "The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions." The law firm brings this vital issue to the forefront, seeking justice for the affected investors.

Wolf Haldenstein is committed to ensuring that those who have suffered financial losses due to misrepresentation have their rightful place in court.

Affected investors can contact the firm regarding losses on BigBear.ai Holdings shares purchased within the class period.

