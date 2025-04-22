When Australia Should And Shouldn't Go To War

MENAFN - Asia Times) In 2024, the National Defense Strategy made deterrence Australia's“primary strategic defense objective.”

With writing now underway for the 2026 National Defense Strategy, can Australia actually deter threats to the nation?

Traditionally, our defense strategy only asked that our military capabilities“command respect.” In today's world, however, Australia needs a far more active military posture to defend itself.

To effectively deter an adversary, Australia needs the equipment, signals and processes to convince a potentially hostile nation to reconsider the cost of militarily threatening us.

A deterrence strategy promises to reduce the likelihood of conflict. It reduces the opportunities for an adversary to score“cheap” wins by communicating how we could“deny” their main goal and potentially“punish” them for their aggression.

It forces an adversary to make a choice: back down or risk failing at your objective and starting a more significant confrontation.

While we don't know exactly how a future adversary might react, Australia must do more to make our intent clear on how we would respond to a provocation. We are part of an international team researching the ways to do this.

This is what we think is needed in the next National Defense Strategy.

What deterrence looks like

Creating a credible deterrence posture is not easy. The 2024 defence strategy lists a wide variety of actions that could change an adversary's risk assessment.

Some of these things are specific (surveilling and protecting Australia's sea lanes of communication). Others are vague and loosely connected to deterrence (supporting the global rules-based order).