Saaf Finance Appoints Charles Chip Schorin As President To Accelerate AI-Driven Mortgage Innovation

- Charles Schorin, President, Saaf FinanceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saaf Finance, a leading provider of AI-powered underwriting solutions for the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles "Chip" Schorin as President. With nearly four decades of experience in mortgage finance, securitization, and capital markets, Schorin brings unparalleled expertise to Saaf's executive team as the company scales its transformative technology across the mortgage ecosystem.Schorin has held prominent roles in the financial sector, including serving as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where he was the Global Head of Securitization Research. He also founded and led the mortgage trading business at Elliott Management Corporation, a hedge fund with approximately $75 billion in assets under management. His extensive background encompasses trading, analytics, econometric modeling, and private equity, making him a recognized leader in the mortgage securitization and specialty finance arena.In his new role at Saaf Finance, Schorin will oversee strategic partnerships, guide capital markets initiatives, and support the company's mission to revolutionize mortgage lending through AI-driven automation . His leadership will enhance Saaf's ability to deliver innovative solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making for lenders and investors alike."Chip's appointment marks a significant milestone for Saaf Finance," said Ritvik Singh, CEO of Saaf Finance. "His deep industry knowledge and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our AI underwriting platform and forge key partnerships in the mortgage sector."Schorin notes that“The mortgage sector is ripe for technology solutions to make origination more efficient and accurate and replace the antiquated methods currently employed in much of it. I am excited and delighted to work on this with the Saaf team.”Schorin's addition to the executive team underscores Saaf Finance's commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to drive innovation and growth. As the company continues to scale its operations, Schorin's expertise will play a critical role in shaping the future of AI-powered mortgage lending.For more information about Saaf Finance and its AI underwriting solutions, please visit .

