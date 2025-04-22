Maids And Moore Named A Top 10 Cleaning For A Reason Partner For 2024

Maids and Moore has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Cleaning for a Reason Partners nationwide for 2024.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maids and Moore, a leading residential cleaning service in Houston, has been named a Top 10 Partner of 2024 by Cleaning for a Reason, a national nonprofit organization providing free house cleanings to cancer patients. This prestigious recognition places the company among the most impactful contributors nationwide, out of over 1,400 active cleaning partners.Cleaning for a Reason is a nonprofit organization that partners with residential cleaning services throughout the U.S. and Canada to offer free home cleanings to cancer patients. Since 2006, the nonprofit has helped more than 50,000 people in need, with participating companies volunteering their services to help patients focus on their health while enjoying a clean, cared-for home.As part of this initiative, Maids and Moore has generously donated their time, services, and heart to help those facing the toughest battles of their lives. By providing free cleaning services to individuals undergoing cancer treatment, they've brought comfort, dignity, and relief to households across Houston and the region.“We believe a clean home can be a source of healing, peace, and comfort, especially for someone going through cancer treatment”. said Holly Moore, Founder and Owner of Maids and Moore.“We're honored to be named a Top 10 Partner of Cleaning for a Reason, and we're proud to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”About: Established in 2008, Maids and Moore is a locally owned, award-winning residential cleaning company in Houston, providing services in Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, Spring, The Woodlands, and throughout the region. With a focus on reliability and personalized care, the company offers weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly cleaning services tailored to fit each household's needs. As a BBB-accredited business and proud member of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), Maids and Moore upholds the highest industry standards.For more information, please visit:

