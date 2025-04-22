The UK's First Sauna Boat Hosts A Steamy Scandinavian Celebration For World Sauna Day & Their Grand Opening This Saturday 26Th April

LONDON, 26th April 2025 – Get ready to meet in the heat as Canary Wharf's iconic waterways are transformed for World Sauna Day with a uniquely Scandinavian celebration aboard the UK's first and only Sauna Boat , brought to you by Skuna Boats, the home of London's most unique on-water experiences.

Having sailed in from Sweden to the heart of Canary Wharf, Skuna's wood-fired Sauna Boat invites guests to experience the true essence of Nordic sauna culture in the 15 seater, wood fired Sauna, complete with rooftop cold water plunge pools in an opening celebration bursting with Scandi flair.

Taster Sauna Sessions + live DJs – A chance to step inside the UK's first sauna boat and feel the magic for yourself

Live ABBA Cover Band – Bringing the sparkle and spirit of Sweden's best-loved pop group to the dockside with 'ABBAs Angels'.

Scandinavian Sweet & Savoury Treats – From cardamom buns to smoked meats, sample the flavours of the North.

Sauna Beers & cocktails – Sip, steam, and socialise with drinks made for our Sauna experience. Meet the Team & Hear the Sauna's Story – Learn how this authentic sauna made its journey from Sweden to London, and the passion that fuelled its arrival.

More than just a Sauna – this is a celebration of the Scandinavian way of life, where saunas are social hubs as much as spaces of wellness and restoration.

Event Details

Date : Saturday 26th April 2025

Time: 11am-3pm

Location: Skuna Boats Dock, West India Quay, Off Hertsmere Rd, London E14 4AL

Details: Free social sauna sessions, Scandi food and drink, and live music from legendary ABBA cover group [insert band name], plus East London DJ Mini-Mel keeping the vibes warm all afternoon

So grab your sauna ship mates, throw on your robe, and come celebrate World Sauna Day – the Scandi way.

For more information and booking, visit: or /sauna-boa

ABOUT SKUNA BOATS



Founded in 2017 Skuna is renowned for delivering and redefining London's social experiences with the Sauna Boat adding to its repertoire of offerings such as the Floating Igloo Fondue Boats, Hot Tub Boats, the Hot Tub Boat Cinema, and BBQ Boats. Based in Canary Wharf, Skuna Boats offers something for everyone, all year around, and always a completely unique perspective of London

ABOUT THE SAUNA BOATS

The Skuna team travelled on a Sauna pilgrimage across Scandinavia to find the ultimate Sauna experience. Designed for maximum comfort and luxury, it features high-performance sauna, hand crafted interiors, a carefully designed temperature system, and the perfect balance of heat and cold water to create an calming and revitalising atmosphere. From the craftsmanship of the sauna itself to the seamless integration with its floating design, this is a best-in-class experience like no other.