403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cannes Lions Announces 2025 PR Awarding Jury
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Cannes Lions has announced the awarding jury for the 2025 PR Lions, with a global line up of PR agency and in-house chief creative officers and leaders.
Tom Beckman, Weber Shandwick's global chief creative officer, will lead the awarding jury as president, succeeding last year's jury president Kat Thomas , One Green Bean founder and chief creative officer. When his presidency was announced in January, Beckman spoke to PRovoke Media to outline his approach this year, saying“I'll be looking for earned work that is designed to survive in the jungle.”
The remaining nine jury members are: Archana Jain, CEO of Havas Red's PR Pundit in India; MSL US chief executive Diana Littman; Diego Bertagni, executive creative director for the Americas at Burson; Joel Chacha Wambura, director of Portland Communications' Africa hub in Kenya; Kelly Grindle, managing director of Special PR in New Zealand; Khaled AlShehhi, executive director of marketing and communication for the UAE Government Media Office; Krista Webster, president and CEO of Veritas Communications in Canada and its influencer and digital agency Meat & Produce; Ricardo Silvestre, CEO and founder of Black Influence in Brazil; and Yuki Koda, chief consultant at PR Consulting Dentsu in Japan.
Senior agency creative leaders also appear on a number of other juries at Cannes Lions this year, including Judy John, Edelman's global chief creative officer, president of the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury; Golin's global chief creative officer George Bryant, who is on the Creative B2B Lions jury; Jeff Immel, Chicago chief creative officer at Weber Shandwick, on the Brand Experience & Activation Lions jury; Charlotte Tansill, president of social and influencer at Ogilvy PR North America, who is on the Social & Creator Lions jury; and Jamie Cordwell, global executive creative director and interim chief creative officer at Edelman UK, who is on the Entertainment Lions for Gaming jury.
In-house communications professionals represented on the Cannes Lions juries include Murtuza Madraswala, head of marketing, content and communications at NBA India, who is on the Entertainment Lions for Sport jury.
Cannes Lions takes place from 16-20 June. PRovoke Media will be hosting a number of events with partners at the event, to be announced soon, and is also the media partner for the International Communications Consultancy Organisation, which will once again be based on the Little Black Book beach with a programme of content with other industry partners.
Tom Beckman, Weber Shandwick's global chief creative officer, will lead the awarding jury as president, succeeding last year's jury president Kat Thomas , One Green Bean founder and chief creative officer. When his presidency was announced in January, Beckman spoke to PRovoke Media to outline his approach this year, saying“I'll be looking for earned work that is designed to survive in the jungle.”
The remaining nine jury members are: Archana Jain, CEO of Havas Red's PR Pundit in India; MSL US chief executive Diana Littman; Diego Bertagni, executive creative director for the Americas at Burson; Joel Chacha Wambura, director of Portland Communications' Africa hub in Kenya; Kelly Grindle, managing director of Special PR in New Zealand; Khaled AlShehhi, executive director of marketing and communication for the UAE Government Media Office; Krista Webster, president and CEO of Veritas Communications in Canada and its influencer and digital agency Meat & Produce; Ricardo Silvestre, CEO and founder of Black Influence in Brazil; and Yuki Koda, chief consultant at PR Consulting Dentsu in Japan.
Senior agency creative leaders also appear on a number of other juries at Cannes Lions this year, including Judy John, Edelman's global chief creative officer, president of the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions jury; Golin's global chief creative officer George Bryant, who is on the Creative B2B Lions jury; Jeff Immel, Chicago chief creative officer at Weber Shandwick, on the Brand Experience & Activation Lions jury; Charlotte Tansill, president of social and influencer at Ogilvy PR North America, who is on the Social & Creator Lions jury; and Jamie Cordwell, global executive creative director and interim chief creative officer at Edelman UK, who is on the Entertainment Lions for Gaming jury.
In-house communications professionals represented on the Cannes Lions juries include Murtuza Madraswala, head of marketing, content and communications at NBA India, who is on the Entertainment Lions for Sport jury.
Cannes Lions takes place from 16-20 June. PRovoke Media will be hosting a number of events with partners at the event, to be announced soon, and is also the media partner for the International Communications Consultancy Organisation, which will once again be based on the Little Black Book beach with a programme of content with other industry partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment