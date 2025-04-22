Can't Allow High Courts To Exercise Power Under Article 142: SC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea which sought the power of the top court under Article 142 of the Constitution to be granted to the high courts.
Article 142 empowers the top court to pass“any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it” within the country.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan wondered how could it allow such a plea and said,“How can we grant such prayer? It requires an amendment to the Constitution. You go to Parliament. Prayer made in this petition is completely misconceived. Power conferred under Article 142 of the Constitution is only on this court and not the high courts. Therefore, we cannot allow high court to exercise power of this court under Article 142.”
The top court was hearing the plea filed by NGO Abhinav Bharat Congress.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
We Are Alleged Of Encroaching Upon Parliamentary, Executive Functions: SC
SC To Examine Whether Muslims Can Be Governed By Succession Law Instead Of Shariat
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22042025000215011059ID1109457827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment