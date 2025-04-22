'Shocked Beyond Belief': LG Sinha, CM Omar Condemn Attack On Tourist In Pahalgam

In a post on X, LG Manoj Sinha, as per news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) he assured the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.

“Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations,” he said.

He also said that he has directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam.

“An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” the LG said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, stating that he is shocked beyond belief.

“I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” he said.

He added that he has spoken to his colleague ans minister Sakina Itoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured.“I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately,” he said-(KNO)

