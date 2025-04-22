'Shocked Beyond Belief': LG Sinha, CM Omar Condemn Attack On Tourist In Pahalgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned that terror attack on a group of terrorists in Baisaran area of Pahalgam today afternoon.
In a post on X, LG Manoj Sinha, as per news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) he assured the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.
“Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations,” he said.
He also said that he has directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam.
“An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” the LG said.
Read Also
South Kashmir: 12 Tourists Injured In Pahalgam Attack
Meanwhile, chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, stating that he is shocked beyond belief.
“I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” he said.
He added that he has spoken to his colleague ans minister Sakina Itoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured.“I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately,” he said-(KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22042025000215011059ID1109457825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment