Baku To Host Final Stage Of Cadet Boxing Zone Championship

A final stage of the Cadet Boxing Zone Championship will take place in Azerbaijan on April 22-26, Azernews reports.

The competition to be held at the Baku Boxing Center will determine the winners in 17 weight categories.

A total of 153 boxers from 50 teams will test their strength in the competition. Before the matches, a parade of teams will take place.

As part of the final stage, there will also be a selection tournament for female boxers. 30 athletes will participate in the fight. The chief referee of the competition will be Anar Babanli.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.