In Zaporizhzhia, Shelling Damages Educational Institution While Children Shelter Inside
Deputy Director of the Department of Education of Zaporizhzhia City Council Vitaliy Lysenko reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“That is why it is important to always stay in shelters during an alarm. Today, our next educational institution was damaged, children and staff are safe and sound, because the educational process takes place exclusively in a shelter,” he wrote.Read also: Ukrainian forces down 38 Russian drones , 16 more vanish from radar
Earlier it was reported that Russian troops attacked the town with guided aerial bombs on April 22. One person was killed, and two children were among the wounded .
Photo: Facebook / Vitaliy Lysenko
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment