Russian Troops Drop Two Guided Bombs On Zaporizhzhia - Number Of Casualties Rises To 15

Russian Troops Drop Two Guided Bombs On Zaporizhzhia - Number Of Casualties Rises To 15


2025-04-22 08:10:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with two guided aerial bombs. The number of victims has increased to 15.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 15. Six of them received medical care on the spot. All other victims were taken to the hospital,” Fedorov said.

He told reporters at the site of the hit that the enemy had struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided bombs, one hitting an infrastructure facility and the other hitting a densely populated area and a residential building.

Read also: One killed, one injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region

All utilities are working in the city. The rescue operation continues.

As Ukrinform reported, today, April 22, a 69-year-old woman was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack, and two children were wounded .

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

