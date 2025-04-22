Gold Hits All-Time High In Pakistan Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan surged to a record high on Monday, driven by global economic uncertainty and rising demand for the precious metal. In a single day, the price of gold jumped by an unprecedented Rs8,100 per tola, reaching a historic high of Rs357,800.

At the beginning of January 2025, gold was being sold at Rs273,600 per tola, marking an increase of over Rs85,000 in just three months.

According to market experts, this surge is not limited to the local market.

Globally, investors are increasingly viewing gold as a safe investment amid rising trade tensions between the United States and China, tightening monetary policies in the European Union, and large-scale gold purchases by international banks-all contributing to upward pressure on prices.

The All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers Association noted that the ongoing economic tensions between the US and China have made investors more cautious, directly increasing the demand for and price of gold. As a result, prices continue to rise both globally and domestically.