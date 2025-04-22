Gold Hits All-Time High In Pakistan Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
At the beginning of January 2025, gold was being sold at Rs273,600 per tola, marking an increase of over Rs85,000 in just three months.
According to market experts, this surge is not limited to the local market.
Also Read: Snail Slime: A Natural Skincare Revolution With Economic Potential for Pakistan
Globally, investors are increasingly viewing gold as a safe investment amid rising trade tensions between the United States and China, tightening monetary policies in the European Union, and large-scale gold purchases by international banks-all contributing to upward pressure on prices.
The All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers Association noted that the ongoing economic tensions between the US and China have made investors more cautious, directly increasing the demand for and price of gold. As a result, prices continue to rise both globally and domestically.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment