Boost Mobile Introduces Ipad And Apple Watch To Its Device Lineup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Boost Mobile continues its commitment to customer choice and seamless connectivity by adding iPad and Apple Watch to its impressive device lineup.

LITTLETON, Colo., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is now making it even easier for customers to stay connected. For the first time ever, Boost Mobile is expanding its device lineup to include tablets and smartwatches, beginning with iPad and Apple Watch. With the introduction of iPad and Apple Watch, Boost Mobile continues to give customers the freedom to choose the connectivity that fits their personal needs, paired with Boost Mobile's flexible plans and unbeatable deals.

Boost Mobile's New Tablet and Smartphone Plans

Beginning today, customers can purchase and add iPad or Apple Watch to their Boost Mobile accounts with the new the Tablet Plan for $20/mo.i or new Smartwatch Plan for $10/mo.ii

For a limited time, customers with an active Boost Mobile phone line can get $100 off a new Apple Watch when they sign up for the $10/mo. plan with a 36-month device financing agreement. Existing Boost Mobile customers will also receive $100 off iPad purchase when they opt for the $20/mo. plan with a 36-month financing agreement.

"With our fast, reliable and affordable 5G network, both new and long-time Boost Mobile customers want more ways to stay connected - and I'm proud to say that with today's launch we're delivering exactly that," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "As we continue to expand our product offerings with iPad and Apple Watch, we're excited to bring Apple's industry-leading products to our customers. With unbeatable pricing and flexible plans, Boost Mobile is making it easier than ever for customers to stay connected."

Customers who are looking for a new iPad can now purchase the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro; 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air; iPad mini and 11-inch iPad from Boost Mobile. The iPad lineup combines powerful performance and portability. iPad Pro features the powerful M4 chip and Ultra Retina XDR display, setting a new standard for performance, creativity, and AI-driven experiences, while iPad Air with M3 delivers speed and versatility. The updated iPad (A16) brings more value with double the starting storage and a boost in performance, and the latest iPad mini is supercharged with the A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Pencil Pro.

Boost Mobile customers can also now purchase the latest Apple Watch models online, including Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The latest Apple Watch lineup brings powerful new features and more personalization than ever. Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a larger display, faster charging, and new health and fitness insights including sleep apnea notifications in watchOS 11. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch, with the brightest display, the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, and up to 72 hours of battery life, while Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience at a more affordable price.

Paired with Boost Mobile's 99% nationwide coverage and access to more towers than any other carrier,iii Boost Mobile customers can now enjoy a seamless experience with reliable high-speed connectivity wherever they are on their favorite devices.

Customers can visit BoostMobile to shop Apple's latest devices and take advantage of these incredible deals.

For more information, visit BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

i Monthly $20 fees for iPad include unlimited data and a credit for the iPad model (credit value of $100.00) and does not include taxes, regulatory fees or surcharges. Available only for qualified customers who finance the iPad that is linked to any Boost Mobile wireless plan. Deleting your linked wireless plan may cause an increase in the fees.

ii Monthly $10 fees for watch includes unlimited talk, text, data and a credit for the Apple watch model (credit value of $100.00) and does not include taxes, regulatory fees or surcharges. Available only for qualified customers who finance the Apple watch that is linked to any Boost Mobile wireless plan. Deleting your linked wireless plan may cause an increase in the fees.

iii Boost Mobile Network together with our roaming partners covers 99% of the U.S. population. 5G speeds not available in all areas.

