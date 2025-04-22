Monad Joins Chainlink Scale, Bringing Chainlink Data Feeds, Data Streams, And CCIP To Monad

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joining Chainlink Scale gives developers on Monad access to low-cost, reliable Chainlink services

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monad -a layer-1 blockchain bringing parallel execution to the EVM-and Chainlink , the standard for on-chain finance, announced today that Monad has joined Chainlink Scale to drive the expansion of its ecosystem. As part of the program, highly secure, reliable, and decentralized Chainlink Data Feeds are being integrated on Monad.

This initiative is aimed at accelerating ecosystem growth and the long-term adoption of Monad by equipping its developers with low-cost, reliable Chainlink services.

This initiative is aimed at accelerating ecosystem growth and the long-term adoption of Monad by equipping its developers with low-cost, reliable Chainlink services. As part of this program,Chainlink oracle nodes will supply the network with an extensive array of Data Feeds-spanning diverse asset classes and categories such as Proof of Reserve-alongside other essential oracle services.

Monad is a high-performance Ethereum-compatible L1 that materially advances the efficient frontier in the balance between decentralization and scalability. Monad introduces optimizations in four major areas-MonadBFT, Asynchronous Execution, Parallel Execution, and MonadDb-resulting in a blockchain with a throughput of over 10,000 transactions per second.

This will be in addition to the deployment of Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams on Monad Testnet, deepening the integration between the Chainlink and the Monad ecosystems.

"We're excited to join Chainlink Scale to bring highly reliable price data to our layer-1 blockchain. Chainlink's proven infrastructure and ultra-reliable data feeds are essential to unlocking next-gen DeFi on Monad."-Keone Hon, Co-Founder & CEO, Monad

"Monad joined Chainlink Scale to expand DeFi innovation on its high-performance L1. With tamper-proof data provided by the Chainlink standard, Monad developers can unlock powerful new use cases and user experiences. We look forward to a deep strategic relationship with the Monad ecosystem."-Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs

About Monad

Monad is a Layer 1 Blockchain built from scratch that provides 10,000 TPS, single-slot finality, and 0.5s block times. Powered by consumer-grade hardware and 1:1 EVM compatibility, Monad delivers performance at scale for users and developers. To learn more, visit monad .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the standard for onchain finance, verifiable data, and cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink is unifying liquidity across global markets and has enabled over $20 trillion in transaction value across the blockchain economy. Major financial market infrastructures and institutions, such as Swift, Fidelity International, and ANZ Bank, as well as top DeFi protocols including Aave, GMX, and Lido, use Chainlink to power next-generation applications for banking, asset management, and other major sectors. Learn more by visiting chain .

SOURCE Chainlink; Monad

