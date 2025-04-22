Moratelindo Selects Ribbon For Enhanced Submarine Network Capabilities

Advanced optical infrastructure delivers 20T capacity, automated management on 1,055 km Jakarta-Singapore link

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a leading supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that PT Mora Telematika Indonesia Tbk (" Moratelindo ") (IDX: MORA), one of Indonesia's largest telecommunication infrastructure and network providers, through Ribbon's local partner, has selected Ribbon's cutting edge technology solutions to fulfill their growing requirements for reliable, high capacity connectivity and seamless, automated infrastructure management. Ribbon is dedicated to assisting the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services.

"Ribbon's innovative technology and track record were critical factors in our decision to work together," said Michael C. McPhail, Moratelindo's Chief Technical Officer. "This deployment extends and expands our successful partnership, and enables us to provide our customers with superior connectivity while optimizing our network operations."

Moratelindo is gaining unparalleled performance and efficiency by leveraging Ribbon's advanced 5nm-140Gbaud optical transport solutions, with 25 800G links for 20T capacity and Muse Multilayer Automation Platform, which helps providers maximize the value of IP Optical network investments through comprehensive control, analysis, design, and planning applications.

"Moratelindo plays a critical role in ensuring connectivity for people and businesses across Indonesia, and we're pleased to extend our collaboration," said Mickey Wilf, Vice President of Sales Asia, Ribbon. "We're confident that our advanced solutions will enable them to continue delivering exceptional services to their customers."

