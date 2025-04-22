403
AKSSAI Launches Operations In Pune And Chennai, Aims To Expand Operations To 200 Locations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 22 2025 - AKSSAI ProjExel Pvt. Ltd., a fast-growing professional services and technology company specializing in AI-powered accounting and compliance solutions, announces the launch of its new offices in Pune and Chennai, strengthening its growing footprint across India. With a current presence in over 13 cities, the company is on an ambitious journey to scale operations to 200 locations in the coming years. In addition to its growing domestic footprint, AKSSAI is also serving clients across global markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Taiwan, offering seamless cross-border accounting and compliance support. With a single platform powering operations across countries, AKSSAI enables multinational clients to consolidate their financial governance while keeping operations agile and compliant.
Founded in 2018 to address the shortage of skilled accountants and the lack of unified software systems, AKSSAI has steadily built a reputation for delivering simplified, high-quality accounting, tax, payroll, legal, and advisory services to businesses across the spectrum-from MSMEs to global enterprises.
The company's proprietary AI-driven platform, FINAC, has revolutionized the way clients manage financial operations. By automating data entry and integrating workflows with real-time compliance updates, FINAC ensures accuracy, quality, and speed at an industrial scale. This platform not only enables AKSSAI to provide services at a competitive cost but also supports the rapid deployment of teams in new markets.
"As we expand into more cities across India, including our recent launches in Pune and Chennai, our primary focus remains on building a strong local presence backed by a robust, centralized system. We understand the unique challenges that businesses, especially MSMEs, face when it comes to managing accounting, compliance, and reporting. That's why we built Finac-not just as an automation tool, but as a complete operating system to ensure quality, governance, and timely delivery at scale. Every new office we open is a step toward our larger goal: to make high-quality professional services accessible, consistent, and affordable across India. We've invested a great deal in building a team and a platform that can grow rapidly without compromising on accuracy or accountability, and that's what drives this expansion." said Anil Sharma, Director, AKSSAI ProjExel.
What sets AKSSAI apart is its focus on simplification, governance, and scale. FINAC's design ensures that even professionals without an accounting background can operate it with ease. More than half of the platform's modules are dedicated to quality checks, governance controls, and delivery management-making it one of the most comprehensive platforms in the professional services space.
About AKSSAI
AKSSAI ProjExel Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven consulting company founded in 2018, offering AI-powered accounting, tax, payroll, legal, and advisory services across India and international markets. With a flagship product-FINAC-designed for simplicity and scalability, AKSSAI is committed to transforming how businesses manage their financial and compliance responsibilities.
