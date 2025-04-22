403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Nasr shines in Dubai Open Badminton Academies Tournament
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE (April 22, 2025): Players from Al Nasr Club delivered outstanding performances at the conclusion of the Dubai Open Badminton Academies Tournament, held in collaboration between the Dubai Sports Council, the UAE Badminton Federation and operational partner, Prime Star Sports Academy.
This event comes within the Council’s efforts to develop young sports talents and promote a culture of excellence and physical activity across the emirate.
In the Girls U-13 Singles, Amna Ahmad of Al Nasr Club captured gold after a superb performance. Jofila Kannan of Shuttlezone took silver, while Rusham Deepak (Prime Star Sports) and Kanishka Selvarani (PSA) shared third.
Boys U-13 Singles was another highlight for Al Nasr Club, with Hamdan Salem taking gold. Ethan Prasanth (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC) claimed silver, and Jason Mark (Prime Star Sports) and Kishan Bhanaskaran (Strikerz) secured bronze.
In the Girls U-11 Singles, Shariva Bhagvati (PSA) emerged champion. Prime Star players Mary Feby, Prisha Vinay Kumar Vaishya, and Smiti Venkati Smitahi dominated the remaining spots on the podium.
Boys U-11 Singles gold went to Rashed Salem (Al Nasr Club), with Matthew Mukkath (Regional Sports Academy) taking silver. Laksh Vijay (Deepika Sports Academy) and Shlok Dani (PSA) rounded out the top four.
The Girls U-9 Singles title was won by Jayanka Selvanayakan (Deepika Sports Academy), with Hind Salem (Al Nasr Club) finishing second and Vedank Ajay (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC) taking third.
In the Boys U-9 Singles, Arjun Durgesh (Strikerz) claimed the gold medal. Adam Jackson (Engage Sports Academy) took silver, and Jack Harrison (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC) secured bronze.
In Girls U-13 Doubles, Jingyang Ding and Yijin Wu (PSA) stood out to win gold. Tanvi Ghelot and Anurath Sreekanth (Prime Star Sports) claimed silver. Bronze went to Ria George Abraham and Ethan Prasanth (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC), along with Arvin Bijesh and Dharmik Maneshkumar (NVBA Dubai).
A definite crowd favourite was the exhibition match between five-year-olds, Ryan Sreejith and Ayaan Mehta, symbolizing early talent discovery in line with the vision pursued by the Dubai Sports Council.
Thrilled with the success of this event, Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of Sports Talent Development at the Dubai Sports Council, observed:
“This tournament reflects our commitment to empowering future generations of athletes. We aim to provide platforms where young talents can compete, grow, and represent the UAE on a global stage. The level of participation and organization in this edition showcases the success of our strategic partnerships with clubs and academies.”
Ravi Kumar, Director of Prime Star Sports Services, the tournament’s operational partner, stated: “We are proud to collaborate with the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Badminton Federation in hosting this tournament for the first time. The event has been a resounding success, drawing wide participation from players across all age groups and uncovering a wealth of emerging talent. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the tournament sponsors — Yonex, Cloud Premises, and Master Legend Sports — for their valued support.”
This event comes within the Council’s efforts to develop young sports talents and promote a culture of excellence and physical activity across the emirate.
In the Girls U-13 Singles, Amna Ahmad of Al Nasr Club captured gold after a superb performance. Jofila Kannan of Shuttlezone took silver, while Rusham Deepak (Prime Star Sports) and Kanishka Selvarani (PSA) shared third.
Boys U-13 Singles was another highlight for Al Nasr Club, with Hamdan Salem taking gold. Ethan Prasanth (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC) claimed silver, and Jason Mark (Prime Star Sports) and Kishan Bhanaskaran (Strikerz) secured bronze.
In the Girls U-11 Singles, Shariva Bhagvati (PSA) emerged champion. Prime Star players Mary Feby, Prisha Vinay Kumar Vaishya, and Smiti Venkati Smitahi dominated the remaining spots on the podium.
Boys U-11 Singles gold went to Rashed Salem (Al Nasr Club), with Matthew Mukkath (Regional Sports Academy) taking silver. Laksh Vijay (Deepika Sports Academy) and Shlok Dani (PSA) rounded out the top four.
The Girls U-9 Singles title was won by Jayanka Selvanayakan (Deepika Sports Academy), with Hind Salem (Al Nasr Club) finishing second and Vedank Ajay (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC) taking third.
In the Boys U-9 Singles, Arjun Durgesh (Strikerz) claimed the gold medal. Adam Jackson (Engage Sports Academy) took silver, and Jack Harrison (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC) secured bronze.
In Girls U-13 Doubles, Jingyang Ding and Yijin Wu (PSA) stood out to win gold. Tanvi Ghelot and Anurath Sreekanth (Prime Star Sports) claimed silver. Bronze went to Ria George Abraham and Ethan Prasanth (Fire Rallies Sports Academy LLC), along with Arvin Bijesh and Dharmik Maneshkumar (NVBA Dubai).
A definite crowd favourite was the exhibition match between five-year-olds, Ryan Sreejith and Ayaan Mehta, symbolizing early talent discovery in line with the vision pursued by the Dubai Sports Council.
Thrilled with the success of this event, Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of Sports Talent Development at the Dubai Sports Council, observed:
“This tournament reflects our commitment to empowering future generations of athletes. We aim to provide platforms where young talents can compete, grow, and represent the UAE on a global stage. The level of participation and organization in this edition showcases the success of our strategic partnerships with clubs and academies.”
Ravi Kumar, Director of Prime Star Sports Services, the tournament’s operational partner, stated: “We are proud to collaborate with the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Badminton Federation in hosting this tournament for the first time. The event has been a resounding success, drawing wide participation from players across all age groups and uncovering a wealth of emerging talent. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the tournament sponsors — Yonex, Cloud Premises, and Master Legend Sports — for their valued support.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment