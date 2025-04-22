Abstract Security Launches ASTRO (Abstract Security Threat Research Organization) Pioneering The Next Frontier In Cyber Defense

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security, a leader in security data management, today announced the launch of ASTRO (Abstract Security Threat Research Organization), aimed at redefining how companies detect, understand, and counter the most sophisticated cyber threats of the 21st century. ASTRO was formed by a coalition of cyber defenders, threat hunters and incident responders that have spent decades responding to real world incidents.

ASTRO provides high-powered capabilities to customers across the Abstract Platform by:



Delivering Filtering, Aggregation, Transformation and Enrichment actions (FATE), to surface the signals that matter most, empowering analysts, defenders, and cyber operations teams to move faster and smarter.

Embedding Abstract Security Engineer (ASE), the company's advanced intelligence engine, with the team's expertise to empower security analysts. Abstract utilizes the latest advancements of GenAI, machine learning, expert systems and automation for this critical capability.

Detecting the latest risks and threats with Abstract's Streaming Threat Detection Engine with criteria covering the entire attack surface of Cloud, SaaS, Network and Endpoint. Integrating data sources and destinations with Abstract Security's Platform, to collect the most relevant events, context and data to provide the most complete situational awareness.

"Our technology footprints have expanded infinitely beyond the data center, beyond the edge of the earth to our airplanes and satellites," said Aaron Shelmire, Chief Threat Research Officer, Abstract Security. "And as the threats have followed, we have to expand our visibility and collection of the data. ASTRO was built to focus the right intelligence, on the right data, at the right fidelity, to deliver real operational impact to security teams and companies around the globe. The cyber frontier is vast. ASTRO is here to chart it."

Abstract's ASTRO team have played pivotal roles in the evolution of threat intelligence and response - beginning their careers at organizations such as CERT and NCFTA to leading positions at Equifax, Blackberry, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, Sumo Logic, and Anomali. This collective experience fuels ASTRO's mission "to protect the future by pioneering all-source data, threat, detection, and response analytics across today's most critical environments."

Abstract's ASTRO team provides customers with insight into all the thousands of IoT/smart devices that connect to the network plus the entirety of SaaS software applications to make sure they are detecting everything happening in order to locate the bad actors and nefarious activity. ASTRO embeds the Abstract Security Engineer (ASE) technology to utilize GenAI and machine learning technology as well as providing expert systems and automation to train ASE with the team's vast experience in all things cybersecurity.

For additional insight, please see ASTRO's latest blog: The Invisible Enemy: Unmasking Microsoft 365's Logging Blind Spots .

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of data operations and security analytics. Abstract is crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape. Abstract's data and security expertise enables organizations to simplify data operations, route data to any destination without vendor lock-in, amplify threat insights and easily migrate or transition data routing between different SIEM destinations.

