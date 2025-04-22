Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sophia GENETICS To Announce Financial Results For First Quarter 2025 On May 6, 2025


2025-04-22 08:01:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. On that day, SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:00 a.m. (08:00) EDT / 2:00 p.m. (14:00) CET.

The call will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations Website . Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ) is a software company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform, a cloud-native platform that analyzes complex multimodal data – including genomics, radiomics, clinical, biological, and digital pathology data – to generate real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS

