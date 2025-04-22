Cuisinart® Introduces First-Ever Espresso Bartm Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Cuisinart Espresso Bar Collection sets a new standard – it's an invitation to coffee and espresso lovers to reimagine the joy of brewing at home," says Jennifer Stock, Senior Director Product Management, Cuisinart. "We're giving people the tools to play barista in their own kitchen and create their favorite beverages with confidence, creativity, and style. From hot cappuccinos to iced lattes using cold extraction technology on a Cuisinart machine for the first time ever, the possibilities with this collection are endless."

With more than 80%1 of Americans enjoying at least one cup of coffee at home daily, the demand for professional-quality, easy-to-use brewing systems continues to rise. The Espresso BarTM Collection meets that need, blending intuitive features such as travel mug compatibility (up to 20 oz) and modern design for a seamless fit in any kitchen or on-the-go lifestyle.

Meet the Machines:

Cuisinart Espresso BarTM Grind & Brew Espresso Machine (EM-640) - MSRP: $599.95

An all-in-one countertop coffee shop, the Espresso BarTM Grind & Brew Espresso Machine gives coffee lovers everything they need to grind, tamp, and brew bold hot or cold espresso. With 16 grind settings, an assisted tamping lever, 75-ounce removable water reservoir and integrated accessory tray, it's easier than ever to conveniently refill, brew and enjoy.

Cuisinart Espresso BarTM Slim Espresso Machine (EM-160) - MSRP: $229.95

Ideal for compact kitchens, the Espresso BarTM Slim Espresso Machine has a hidden 1.5L removable water reservoir on the back, helping it deliver powerful performance without taking up precious counter space. No compromising on bold coffee – the 15 bars of pressure provide balanced extraction and exceptional flavor.

Cuisinart Espresso BarTM Espresso Machine (EM-320) - MSRP: $349.95

The Espresso BarTM Espresso Machine is the go-to choice for coffee enthusiasts seeking an easy, stylish way to enjoy bold espresso at home. 20 bars of pressure ensure full flavor and expert-level extraction every time.

Whether perfecting a morning espresso shot or cooling off with an iced latte in the afternoon, the Cuisinart Espresso BarTM Collection delivers quality, convenience and customization – one cup at a time. Each model in the Espresso BarTM Collection is backed by a 3-year limited warranty and available now on Cuisinart and at select retailers nationwide including Amazon, Target, Kohl's, Walmart, Crate & Barrel, and more.

For more information, please visit .

High-Res Imagery linked HERE .

Connect with Cuisinart:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Pinterest

TikTok

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart is a renowned consumer product company that specializes in delivering high-quality kitchen appliances and equipment to bring more joy to the heart of people's home. Today Cuisinart continues its heritage of innovation with an ever-expanding array of essentials that inspire people to cook great food more often, experience the joy of cooking and explore their culinary creativity. Today, tomorrow, always, Cuisinart makes great cooking easier with cooking gear you feel proud to own. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: .

Press Contacts

Zeno Group

Cuisinart PR Team

[email protected]

Cuisinart

Christine Kapp

[email protected]

1

SOURCE Cuisinart