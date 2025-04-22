Nasuni Drives Cloud Transformation In Architecture, Engineering, And Construction (AEC) Sector To Support Demand For Modern Data Infrastructure

With 189% Growth in Data Under Management in 24 Months, Nasuni is the Platform of Choice for Mid-to-Large AEC Firms

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform for hybrid cloud environments, today announced significant continued momentum in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. The company nearly tripled (189%) its data under management in the sector over the last two years, and now powers the file workloads for over 250 global AEC firms including 8 of the 10 largest firms in the United States. As demand grows for scalable, secure, and high-performance file data platforms, Nasuni is helping firms support global collaboration and defend against increasingly aggressive cyber threats.

AEC firms face unique file infrastructure challenges managing massive design files and a distributed workforce at remote and often inhospitable job sites. Nasuni's 2025 industry report, The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage: How AI and Cybersecurity Are Shaping Enterprise Storage Strategies , reveals why the AEC sector is turning to solutions like Nasuni:



81% of AEC firms now use a hybrid cloud model, recognizing the need to combine on-prem performance with cloud flexibility.

76% experienced a cyberattack in the last year, with recovery taking over 5 weeks on average - emphasizing the importance of ransomware protection and fast recovery. The top two perceived benefits of cloud infrastructure are scalability and improved collaboration, two areas where Nasuni excels.

"With teams spread across the country and massive design files in constant motion, we needed a solution that could keep up with the pace and complexity of modern construction," said Robb Muench, IT Infrastructure Operations Team Manager at The Walsh Group. "Nasuni has transformed how we manage and protect our data. We can collaborate seamlessly across time zones, recover quickly from ransomware, and scale our storage without ever worrying about running out of space or slowing down critical workflows."

The Nasuni File Data Platform provides:



Optimized performance for leading design applications like AutoCAD, Revit, Civil 3D, and ArcGIS.

Global file collaboration for engineers and designer teams.

Ransomware protection with rapid restore capabilities and immutable cloud snapshots. VPN-less remote access, enabling seamless work-from-anywhere file access for job sites and remote offices.

"The AEC industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and Nasuni is at the heart of it," said Nick Burling, Senior Vice President of Product at Nasuni. "Our platform is trusted by firms designing everything from major transportation systems and sustainable urban developments to large-scale healthcare and education facilities. With Nasuni, customers don't need to worry about how they're going to manage or access large amounts of data. We help them protect their assets, streamline infrastructure, and deliver on complex project timelines - all while reducing total cost of ownership."

Leading firms such as Perkins&Will, GeoVerra, LEO A DALY, Kimley-Horn, McKim & Creed, and Ramboll Global rely on Nasuni to manage the data demands of today's complex AEC projects. From streamlining access to massive design files to strengthening resilience against cyber threats, Nasuni's platform enables these organizations to modernize IT operations and stay focused on delivering high-impact work. On average, Nasuni customers report up to 67% cost savings on storage costs, while also reporting up to 5x improved file sharing performance.

Outside of the Nasuni File Data Platform, Nasuni showcases its investment in the AEC industry by being an ACEC affiliate member . To learn more about how Nasuni is fueling innovation among global AEC firms, visit:

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit .

