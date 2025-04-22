SAFE LAUNCHES INDUSTRY's FIRST FULLY AUTONOMOUS TPRM PLATFORM, REACHES $10M TPRM ARR IN LESS THAN ONE YEAR

Fastest-Growing TPRM Vendor Unlocks 100% Autonomous Risk Assessments with Specialized AI Agents

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE , the category leader in Cyber Risk Quantification & Management (CRQM), is now transforming another critical area of enterprise security: Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM). Today, the company launched the industry's first fully autonomous TPRM platform -built on a system of specialized AI agents that automate the entire vendor risk lifecycle, from risk assessments and onboarding to continuous monitoring. This "agentic workflow" delivers true zero-effort TPRM, enabling organizations to move faster, scale with confidence, and make smarter risk decisions-instantly and autonomously.

THE FUTURE OF TPRM IS AUTONOMOUS

As businesses race to adopt AI and accelerate digital transformation, third-party ecosystems are expanding rapidly-creating new risks at unprecedented scale. According to Gartner, 60% of data breaches in large organizations over the past year have involved a third party. SAFE's mission is to help organizations securely engage with vendors and partners without slowing innovation.

SAFE takes a fundamentally different approach to third-party risk. Instead of relying on manual tasks and one-off assessments, SAFE delivers continuous, intelligent risk management through automation that adapts as vendor relationships evolve. The platform streamlines every stage of the process-from assessments to onboarding to monitoring-enabling 100% automated risk assessments and driving smarter, faster decisions.

"This isn't just an enhancement-it's a new era for TPRM," said Saket Modi, CEO and Co-founder of SAFE. "In just 12 months, we haven't just entered the TPRM space-we've helped define it. Today's announcement shows how we're solving the challenges of modern vendor risk management at scale."

"You've really brought true innovation to cybersecurity risk management-SAFE TPRM literally feels like an extension of my brain," said Dr. Heather Dart, Sr. Manager of IRM at Danaher. "The largest drain on our analysts' time has been looking up or chasing vendors for information. With SAFE, that stress is gone. SAFE handles the creation, outreach, follow-ups, and gets us what we need-without all the back-and-forth. We're completing assessments faster and with more insight than ever, and the best part is, it requires almost zero effort from my team. I've gained maturity and capacity without adding headcount. This is the assurance and streamlining that a modern TPRM should be providing."

RECOGNIZED INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

SAFE was recently named a Leader in the 2025 Cybersecurity Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Link IndexT by Liminal Research and rated #1 in Product Capability across all vendors.

The company has also crossed $10M in TPRM ARR in less than one year from launching its TPRM offering-making SAFE the fastest-growing vendor in the category. Driving this momentum is a differentiated platform powered by dozens of purpose-built AI agents and the world's most trusted risk models-delivering speed, precision, and scalability that legacy tools can't match.

EXPERIENCE THE FUTURE AT RSA 2025

Want to see what zero-effort TPRM looks like? Visit SAFE at RSA Conference 2025 , booth #S-327, for a live demo of SAFE's autonomous TPRM platform in action-and discover how to scale your risk program instantly, intelligently, and autonomously.

ABOUT SAFE

SAFE has reinvented cyber risk management with Agentic AI.

The company helps CISOs, TPRM, and GRC leaders become strategic business partners by automating the understanding, prioritization and management of cyber risk-accelerating AI adoption and digital transformation.

SAFE is the #1 platform to unify the management of all cyber risks-enterprise, third-party, and AI-related-and deliver autonomous cyber risk management through a fleet of specialized AI agents. Its platform replaces manual effort with agentic automation, backed by the world's most trusted risk standards.

Trusted by hundreds of global organizations, SAFE has more than doubled revenue three years in a row and raised $100M+ to fuel the future of cyber risk automation.

Visit to learn more or schedule a demo.

SOURCE SAFE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED