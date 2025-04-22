Agave Boom Margaritas: Get Ready To SIP, SERVE, BOOM...Repeat!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Proudly made and bottled in, this bold and authentic margarita is crafted using, sourced from the heart of the Tequila Valley. With eight exciting flavors and an ABV of 13.9%, Agave Boom delivers a premium margarita experience without the hassle-sip, serve, Boom... repeat.

Certified Women-Owned , Agave Boom Margaritas embodies the spirit of celebration with an uncompromising commitment to quality and authenticity. The brand is also kosher & gluten-free , making it the perfect choice for those who seek both flavor and inclusivity. Agave Boom is redefining the margarita game with its easy, grab-and-go convenience and bold flavors.

Flavors That Celebrate Mexico:



Cucumber-Jalapeño

Lime

Mango-Chamoy

Passion Fruit

Piña-Coco

Watermelon

White Peach Strawberry

Each flavor is a testament to the vibrant culture of Mexico, from the refreshing zest of Lime to the spicy kick of Cucumber-Jalapeño . Agave Boom brings you a premium margarita experience made with natural ingredients and 100% pure agave wine, offering a true taste of Mexico in every bottle.

"Agave Boom Margaritas is a celebration of everything that makes Mexico special-its culture, its people, and its natural resources," said Celia Maestri, Founder and CEO of Agave Boom. "Crafted with passion in a certified women-owned distillery, and using water sourced from the tequila volcano, we pride ourselves on delivering a margarita that's as authentic and bold as the country that inspires it."

Agave Boom Margaritas isn't just a drink; it's a way to bring the fiesta to any moment. No bartenders, no waiting, just crack open a bottle and enjoy. Whether you're partying by the pool, celebrating with friends, or enjoying a quiet moment of joy, Agave Boom is the ultimate ready-to-drink margarita.

About Agave Boom Margaritas:

Agave Boom Margaritas is proudly made and bottled in Mexico, using the finest 100% Agave Wine . Certified Women-Owned , Kosher , and Gluten-Free , the brand ensures that every sip is a celebration of authentic flavor and quality. Imported in the U.S. by Platinum Brands LLC , and EU via Brand Harbour LTD .

For more information, please contact Jose Coira, VP of Sales at [email protected] or visit and follow Agave Boom Margaritas on social media @agaveboom.

SOURCE Casa Maestri Distillery