Arcland And Self Storage Plus Expand Into Alabama With New Facility In Huntsville

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Noah Mehrkam, CEO of both Arcland and Self Storage Plus, shared his excitement: "We're thrilled to bring Self Storage Plus to Huntsville, a rapidly growing community with an increasing demand for high-quality storage solutions. Our team has worked hard to deliver a secure, convenient, and customer-focused facility that meets the needs of residents, and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of Huntsville."

The newly constructed property will be managed by Self Storage Plus and marks the brand's entry into the Alabama market.

Post thi

Located near Redstone Arsenal, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and the Cottages at Oak Grove Dairy, the facility will serve the growing storage needs of students, military personnel, and local residents in the high-traffic South Huntsville area.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature two single-story buildings with a variety of unit sizes, from 5x5 to 10x30. Units will include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled options to suit a range of storage needs. The facility will also emphasize security, with 24/7 video recording, well-lit premises, and secure gated access to ensure peace of mind for customers.

This Huntsville location represents another successful collaboration between Arcland and Self Storage Plus, with Arcland leading the development and Self Storage Plus overseeing operations and customer service. The development was financed by Bryant Bank, a trusted local financial institution that shares Self Storage Plus's commitment to supporting Huntsville's continued growth. The facility is expected to open in May 2025 and will offer online reservations, contactless rentals, and exceptional service.

About Arcland:

Arcland is a leading self-storage developer and investment firm specializing in Class A storage facilities. With a commitment to excellence, Arcland develops Class A self-storage properties designed for long-term success. Through strategic site selection, innovative design, and expert construction, Arcland continues to shape the future of the self-storage industry. Learn more at .

About Self Storage Plus:

Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of local communities with over 95 locations across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®. For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit .

SOURCE Arcland Property Company