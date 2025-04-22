BCN Launches Cloud Voice Call Center To Deliver Intelligent Insights And Improve Customer Interactions For Smbs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our solution was designed to anticipate customer needs and enable call center supervisors and agents to engage promptly and intelligently," stated Richard M. Boudria, Jr., Chairman and CEO of BCN. "The future call center must be a strategic asset, seamlessly integrated with core business systems to provide the entire customer view for our clients and allow call center agents to deliver remarkable experiences securely."

The BCN Cloud Voice Call Center positions the call center as a central hub to understand customer needs, build loyalty, and drive positive business outcomes. Key features include:



Advanced Call Routing and Distribution : The system supports skills-based, time-of-day, and caller-input logic, as well as configurable call queue thresholds and callback in queue.



Real-Time Analytics and Reporting: Live dashboards with actionable KPIs, custom and scheduled reporting, and agent and queue performance insights.



Call Recording and Quality Management: Recordings for compliance and training, monitor, whisper, and barge capabilities for live coaching, and retroactive call annotations and wrap-up states.



Agent and Supervisor Capabilities: Tools to manage users, monitor live calls, provide real-time assistance, log in/out of queues and multiple active devices, manage agent status and view queue performance.

Full Web, Desktop and Mobile Access: Designed for hybrid and remote work environments with supervisor visibility across locations and teams.

"Our unified platform delivers exceptional CX through seamless engagement, equipping call center teams with intuitive tools and actionable insights," stated Julian Jacquez, President and COO of BCN. "By deeply integrating with core business systems, we are able to provide the whole customer view, ensuring every interaction is efficient, secure, and contributes to a superior customer journey."

BCN Cloud Voice Call Center is ideal for small to mid-sized businesses that rely on high-touch customer interactions, such as those in hospitality, customer service, real estate, transportation, accounting, and healthcare. To learn more about BCN Cloud Voice Call Center along with the rest of the BCN Cloud Voice portfolio visit

About BCN

As a Managed Network and Technology Solutions Provider since 1994, BCN delivers customized solutions that fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity. Our experts guide you to the right technology, then help you secure, manage, and monitor it, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. With hundreds of industry partnerships and an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care, we provide the simplicity of one provider, one bill, and one portal to manage all services across multiple locations. As a privately held company, BCN serves a growing roster of customers nationally and internationally, delivering best-in-class solutions backed by personalized service and unmatched support. For more information, visit .

SOURCE BCN Telecom