NLP Logix Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Status For Azure Data & AI And Azure Digital & App Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix is proud to announce it has achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner status in two key areas: Azure Data & AI and Azure Digital & App Innovation. This recognition places NLP Logix among a select group of elite Microsoft partners worldwide and demonstrates the company's deep technical expertise and proven success in delivering transformative solutions using Microsoft technologies.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is a significant achievement, awarded to companies that meet rigorous standards across technical performance, skilling, and customer success. NLP Logix's dual Microsoft Partner Status designations recognize its capabilities in harnessing the power of Microsoft Azure to build intelligent, scalable, and innovative cloud-based solutions.

"We are proud to have achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner status in both Azure Data & AI and Azure Digital & App Innovation," said Ted Willich, Co-Founder & CEO of NLP Logix. "This milestone reflects the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as our commitment to helping clients leverage the full power of cloud and AI technologies. We look forward to continuing our growth with Microsoft and actively pursuing additional Solution Partner designations to expand the value we deliver to our clients."

With this partner status, NLP Logix gains enhanced access to Microsoft technical resources, training, and direct collaboration opportunities with Microsoft experts. These benefits will further enable the company to accelerate innovation and deliver high-impact AI and technology solutions for clients across industries.

Since 2011, NLP Logix has been building and deploying AI/ML solutions across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, logistics, and government. This achievement strengthens the company's ability to help clients scale responsibly and efficiently with secure, compliant, and enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure solutions.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, NLP Logix is a team of AI pioneers that develop customized artificial intelligence and machine learning business automation solutions. Our diverse team of Software Engineers, Mathematicians, Statisticians, and Machine Learning Engineers are dedicated to leveraging core technologies to tackle everyday business challenges across various sectors. Taking a collaborative approach, we believe that "Data Science is a Team Sport.®" For more information, please visit the company's website at

