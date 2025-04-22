Lotus Technology Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|Full Year 2024
|Full Year 2023
|%Change (YoY)
|Lifestyle SUV and Sedan
|6,862
|4,361
|57
|%
|Sportscars
|5,272
|2,609
|102
|%
|Total
|12,134
|6,970
|74
|%
Deliveries1 by Region
|Full Year 2024
|% by region
|Full Year 2023
|% by region
|Europe
|4,743
|39
|%
|1,703
|24
|%
|China
|3,018
|25
|%
|3,825
|55
|%
|North America
|2,578
|21
|%
|501
|7
|%
|Rest of the World
|1,795
|15
|%
|941
|14
|%
|Total
|12,134
|100
|%
|6,970
|100
|%
Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2024
- Total revenues: $924 million, reflecting a 36% YoY increase. Sales of goods: $891 million, up 35% YoY. Service revenues: $33 million, a 77% YoY increase. Gross margin: 3%, as compared with 15% in 2023. Gross margin of sales of goods: 3%, versus 14% in 2023. Gross margin of service revenues: 17%, versus 36% in 2023. Operating loss: $786 million, a 7% YoY increase. Net loss: $1,107 million, a 48% YoY increase. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP): $1,075 million, a 43% YoY increase. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP): loss of $961 million, a 39% YoY increase.
Key Financial Results
The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the full year of 2024 ended December 31, 2024.
(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
|Full Year 2024
|Full Year 2023
|% Change (YoY)
|Revenues
|924
|679
|36
|%
|Cost of revenues
|895
|577
|55
|%
|Gross profit
|29
|102
|(71
|%)
|Gross margin (%)
|3%
|15%
|Operating loss
|(786)
|(736)
|7
|%
|Net loss
|(1,107)
|(750)
|48
|%
|Adjusted net loss(A)
|(1,075)
|(750)
|43
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(A)
|(961)
|(693)
|39
|%
(A) Non-GAAP measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Appendix D – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.
Put Option: To Integrate global business under Lotus Brand
On April 14, 2025, the Company received the exercise notice from Geely International (Hong Kong) Limited (“Geely”), requiring the Company to purchase 51% of the equity interests in Lotus Advance Technologies Sdn Bhd (“Lotus UK”) held by Geely, pursuant to the Put Option Agreement dated January 31, 2023, between the parties.
Lotus UK oversees the manufacturing operations for Lotus' sportscars and hyper cars. It also manages Lotus Engineering, which provides comprehensive consultancy services to many of the OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide.
Pursuant to the exercise of put option from Geely, the Company expects to acquire 51% of the equity interest in Lotus UK through a non-cash transaction based on a pre-agreed valuation methodology2. Upon completion, the Company will gain control over Lotus UK and consolidate its financial results. The strategic transaction will enable the Company to integrate all global business under the Lotus brand.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2025, subject to potential regulatory approvals.
Recent Developments
- Delivery Update: The Company delivered a total of 1,282 vehicles in the first 3 months of 2025. Return of Lotus Brand in China: In January 2025, Lotus successfully reclaimed the proprietary rights to the LOTUS roundel, LOTUS word mark and the Chinese character of LOTUS ("莲花") in China, achieving global trademark consistency. Model Facelift: In February, Lotus revamped the lineup for its Eletre hyper-SUV and Emeya hyper-GT with upgraded configuration and competitive pricing. Urban NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) Service and OTA Delivery: The Company launched mapless urban NOA in 16 cities across China in February, 2025. The system enables variable lane driving, seamless transitions between highways and city roads, U-turns at intersections, intelligent lane selection, and smart obstacle avoidance, among other functions. Strategic partnership: Lotus Robotics, the Company's intelligent driving arm, established a strategic partnership with CaoCao Mobility to launch an innovative intelligent mobility platform for robotaxis. ESG: Lotus Technology's Natural Capital Assessment Project was included in the World Economic Forum Report.
CEO and CFO comments
“We continued to deliver meaningful operational growth amid global trade uncertainties, with total deliveries of 12,134 units in 2024, up 74% year-on-year, outperforming broad luxury market,” said Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer.“We have proactively adapted our strategies by expanding our product pricing range and introducing new configurations to meet diversified market needs and broaden our customer base, targeting to keep global delivery growth ahead of broad luxury market. At the same time, we are actively exploring potential strategic responses to trade uncertainties to keep expanding in key global markets, such as North America, where we have long been committed. Through ONE LOTUS strategy, we are fully integrating all businesses under the Lotus brand, which will strengthen brand equity and enhance operational flexibility and internal synergies. We are confident in creating substantial long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”
Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, said:“We have made continual improvements, streamlined operations to drive efficiency, optimized resource allocation, and reduced operating expenses for five consecutive quarters. Though the Company's gross margin was lower to 3% in 2024 due to tariff impact and proactive destock in response to the global trade uncertainties, we have initiated strategic cost optimization to improve profitability. As we progress with the acquisition of Lotus UK, we are committed to driving cost streamlining and operational enhancements across all markets to continuously deliver long-term value.”
Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024
- Total deliveries 1 : 4,506 units, a 20% YoY increase. Total revenues: $272 million, down 25% YoY. Gross margin: -11%, as compared with 19% in Q4 2023. Operating loss: $189 million, narrowed by 17% YoY. Net loss: $441 million, a 97% YoY increase. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP): loss of $398 million, a 92% YoY increase.
Deliveries1 by Model Type
|4Q 2024
|4Q 2023
|% Change (YoY)
|Lifestyle SUV and Sedan
|2,868
|2,599
|10
|%
|Sportscars
|1,638
|1,150
|42
|%
|Total
|4,506
|3,749
|20
|%
Key Financial Results
The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
|4Q 2024
|4Q 2023
|% Change (YoY)
|Revenues
|272
|361
|(25
|%)
|Cost of Revenues
|301
|293
|3
|%
|Gross profit
|(29)
|68
|(143
|%)
|Gross margin (%)
|(11%)
|19%
|Operating loss
|(189)
|(228)
|(17
|%)
|Net loss
|(441)
|(224)
|97
|%
|Adjusted net loss(A)
|(442)
|(224)
|98
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(A)
|(398)
|(207)
|92
|%
(A) Non-GAAP measure. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Appendix D – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.
Conference call
Lotus Tech management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 (14:00 Central European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).
Listen to Webcast:
To join by phone call and raise questions:
Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market.
Note 2: Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will issue new shares valued at $10 per share in consideration of Geely and Etika's transfer of Lotus UK shares. Lotus UK is valued at 1.15 multiples revenue plus cash minus debt of LGIL, based on LGIL's audited consolidated annual financial report of 2024.
About Lotus Technology Inc.
Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Lotus Tech defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expenses, depreciation of property, equipment and software, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" set forth at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential”,“forecast”,“plan”,“seek”,“future”,“propose” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Appendix A
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|US$
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|103,072
|418,941
|Restricted cash
|379,293
|7,873
|Accounts receivable – third parties, net
|117,076
|76,664
|Accounts receivable – related parties, net
|107,816
|22,430
|Inventories
|188,582
|265,190
|Prepayments and other current assets – third parties, net
|72,541
|63,870
|Prepayments and other current assets – related parties, net
|74,558
|28,744
|Total current assets
|1,042,938
|883,712
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash
|2,572
|321
|Investment securities – related parties
|2,221
|3,326
|Securities pledged to an investor
|315,796
|-
|Loan receivable from a related party
|269,539
|-
|Property, equipment and software, net
|316,447
|354,617
|Intangible assets
|116,500
|116,360
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|144,029
|173,103
|Equity method investments
|7,499
|4,466
|Other non-current assets – third parties
|67,009
|46,067
|Other non-current assets – related parties
|1,113
|2,706
|Total non-current assets
|1,242,725
|700,966
|Total assets
|2,285,663
|1,584,678
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Con'd)
(All amounts in thousands)
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|US$
|US$
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings – third parties
|602,949
|226,772
|Short-term borrowings – related parties
|199,570
|-
|Accounts payable – third parties
|61,752
|20,123
|Accounts payable – related parties
|410,433
|340,419
|Contract liabilities – third parties
|33,964
|44,184
|Operating lease liabilities – third parties
|14,094
|16,760
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third parties
|389,791
|419,422
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties
|214,760
|290,686
|Exchangeable notes
|-
|378,638
|Share buyback forward liabilities
|117,059
|-
|Put option liabilities – third parties
|309,115
|-
|Convertible notes - related parties
|113,910
|-
|Convertible notes - third parties
|-
|20,277
|Total current liabilities
|2,467,397
|1,757,281
|Non-current liabilities
|Contract liabilities – third parties
|8,683
|6,245
|Operating lease liabilities – third parties
|68,331
|91,929
|Operating lease liabilities – related parties
|10,729
|12,064
|Put option liabilities – related parties
|-
|11,884
|Warrant Liabilities
|3,340
|-
|Exchangeable notes
|102,999
|75,678
|Convertible notes - third parties
|74,246
|81,635
|Deferred income
|293,923
|270,097
|Other non-current liabilities – third parties
|114,770
|103,403
|Other non-current liabilities – related parties
|1,471
|1,634
|Total non-current liabilities
|678,492
|654,569
|Total liabilities
|3,145,889
|2,411,850
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (con'd)
(All amounts in thousands)
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|US$
|US$
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Series Pre-A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
|-
|184,509
|Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
|-
|199,021
|Total mezzanine equity
|-
|383,530
|SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Ordinary shares
|7
|21
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,785,664
|358,187
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|55,165
|25,267
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,693,698
|)
|(1,588,773
|)
|Total shareholders' deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(852,862
|)
|(1,205,298
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|(7,364
|)
|(5,404
|)
|Total shareholders' deficit
|(860,226
|)
|(1,210,702
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit
|2,285,663
|1,584,678
Appendix B
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|US$
|US$
|Revenues:
|Sales of goods
|891,061
|660,158
|Service revenues
|33,288
|18,850
|Total revenues
|924,349
|679,008
|Cost of revenues:
|Cost of goods sold
|(867,061
|)
|(564,741
|)
|Cost of services
|(27,662
|)
|(12,086
|)
|Total cost of revenues
|(894,723
|)
|(576,827
|)
|Gross profit
|29,626
|102,181
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(274,801
|)
|(368,729
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(322,310
|)
|(328,935
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(227,475
|)
|(144,533
|)
|Government grants
|8,638
|4,077
|Total operating expenses
|(815,948
|)
|(838,120
|)
|Operating loss
|(786,322
|)
|(735,939
|)
|Interest expenses
|(58,218
|)
|(10,200
|)
|Interest income
|22,289
|9,204
|Investment income (loss), net
|14,232
|(1,162
|)
|Share of results of equity method investments
|(171
|)
|(1,048
|)
|Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
|(11,664
|)
|42
|Changes in fair values of liabilities, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk
|(285,423
|)
|(10,039
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,105,277
|)
|(749,142
|)
|Income tax expense
|(2,012
|)
|(1,113
|)
|Net loss
|(1,107,289
|)
|(750,255
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2,364
|)
|(8,254
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(1,104,925
|)
|(742,001
|)
|Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
|(2,979
|)
|(15,121
|)
|Net loss available to ordinary shareholders
|(1,107,904
|)
|(757,122
|)
|Loss per ordinary share 1
|-Basic and diluted
|(1.72
|)
|(1.60
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share 1
|-Basic and diluted
|645,227,356
|474,621,603
1 Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (cont'd)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|US$
|US$
|Net loss
|(1,107,289
|)
|(750,255
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Fair value changes of liabilities due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes
|13,547
|(8,650
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
|16,351
|16,210
|Total other comprehensive income
|29,898
|7,560
|Total comprehensive loss
|(1,077,391
|)
|(742,695
|)
|Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2,364
|)
|(8,254
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(1,075,027
|)
|(734,441
|)
Appendix C
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|US$
|US$
|Revenues:
|Sales of goods
|266,812
|354,678
|Service revenues
|4,714
|6,389
|Total revenues
|271,526
|361,067
|Cost of revenues:
|Cost of goods sold
|(286,241
|)
|(289,495
|)
|Cost of services
|(14,774
|)
|(3,139
|)
|Total cost of revenues
|(301,015
|)
|(292,634
|)
|Gross profit
|(29,489
|)
|68,433
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(47,276
|)
|(134,182
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(62,506
|)
|(137,704
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(52,133
|)
|(26,330
|)
|Government grants
|2,827
|1,720
|Total operating expenses
|(159,088
|)
|(296,496
|)
|Operating loss
|(188,577
|)
|(228,063
|)
|Interest expenses
|(37,661
|)
|(2,833
|)
|Interest income
|7,013
|1,946
|Investment income, net
|3,433
|147
|Share of results of equity method investments
|(132
|)
|(400
|)
|Foreign currency exchange losses, net
|(26,627
|)
|(841
|)
|Changes in fair values of liabilities, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk
|(197,361
|)
|6,076
|Loss before income taxes
|(439,912
|)
|(223,968
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(857
|)
|237
|Net loss
|(440,769
|)
|(223,731
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(962
|)
|(603
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(439,807
|)
|(223,128
|)
|Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares
|-
|(10,058
|)
|Net loss available to ordinary shareholders
|(439,807
|)
|(233,186
|)
|Loss per ordinary share 1
|-Basic and diluted
|(0.66
|)
|(0.49
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share 1
|-Basic and diluted
|670,513,486
|474,621,603
1 Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (con'd)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|US$
|US$
|Net loss
|(440,769
|)
|(223,731
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Fair value changes of liabilities due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes
|13,317
|(8,065
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes
|16,233
|(7,867
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|29,550
|(15,932
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(411,219
|)
|(239,663
|)
|Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(962
|)
|(667
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(410,257
|)
|(238,996
|)
Appendix D
Lotus Technology Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)
(All amounts in thousands)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|US$
|US$
|Net loss
|(1,107,289
|)
|(750,255
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil1
|31,930
|-
|Adjusted net loss
|(1,075,359
|)
|(750,255
|)
|Net loss
|(1,107,289
|)
|(750,255
|)
|Interest expenses
|58,218
|10,200
|Interest income
|(22,289
|)
|(9,204
|)
|Income tax expense
|2,012
|1,113
|Share-based compensation expenses
|31,930
|-
|Depreciation
|76,488
|54,957
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(960,930
|)
|(693,189
|)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|US$
|US$
|Net loss
|(440,769
|)
|(223,731
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil1
|(1,635
|)
|-
|Adjusted net loss
|(442,404
|)
|(223,731
|)
|Net loss
|(440,769
|)
|(223,731
|)
|Interest expenses
|37,661
|2,833
|Interest income
|(7,013
|)
|(1,946
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|857
|(237
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|(1,635
|)
|-
|Depreciation
|13,335
|16,307
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(397,564
|)
|(206,774
|)
1 Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in accordance with the regulations of the relevant tax jurisdictions. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.
