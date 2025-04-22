Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norsk Hydro: Reminder – Invitation To Hydro's First Quarter Results 2025


2025-04-22 08:01:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Norsk Hydro: Reminder – Invitation to Hydro's first quarter results 2025

Hydro's first quarter results 2025 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on April 29, 2025. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on hydro.com at the same time as the releases.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page . Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
...


