Avara Celebrates The Launch Of Their New Summer Collection In 30A

Emily Wickard, CEO, and models in pieces from the Summer Collection.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avara , a Dallas-based e-commerce women's clothing brand founded by CEO Emily Wickard, has officially unveiled its latest Summer Collection. Packed with easy-to-wear statements for the season, this drop includes everything the Avara customer needs for any destination.Ahead of the launch, Avara traveled to Seacrest Beach and the scenic 30A area in Florida to shoot the new collection with renowned photographers Matt Shouse and Sarah Shen and connected with established brand partners and customers local to the area.“I wanted to come here because 30A is such a special place for me, and so many of our customers–the beautiful beaches, the laid-back family atmosphere. Some of the most special times I've had with my family have been at 30A, and I know so many of our customers feel the same way.” said Emily Wickard, Avara CEO.While in town, the brand hosted a beachside lobster bake, where brand partners @nashvilletash, @tanyafosterblog, @cyndispivey, and @thefancyashley, plus their guests, were dressed in pieces from the new Summer Collection. Attendees enjoyed fresh seafood, mingled by the fireside, and received custom illustrations by local artist Brook Taylor to commemorate the evening.Designed with every woman in mind, the Summer Collection offers elevated yet accessible styles that make warm-weather dressing feel effortless. Like many of Avara's most-loved launches, this collection features a range of Avara Exclusives - styles designed in-house and available only through the brand.The accessories round out the collection beautifully, with bold beach-ready raffia totes, statement-making pearlescent and gold jewelry, and easy throw-and-go mesh and breathable shoes. Thoughtfully designed down to the last detail, each piece is made to mix, match, and style your way–offering endless outfit possibilities for an Avara look head-to-toe.To shop the Summer Collection and more, visit shopavara for styles made for women everywhere.ABOUT AVARA:Avara, founded in 2018 by Emily Wickard, aims to provide curated high-quality clothing at a desirable price-point and a unique shopping experience to all their customers. Today, Avara continues to grow as a go-to fashion brand for women seeking confidence and support through both their wardrobe and shopping journey. Avara has worked to cultivate a strong community of Avaraistas–a group of women who share, support, and celebrate their love for fashion.Avara focuses on its online store and digital strategy by collaborating with fashion and lifestyle influencers to extend its reach and strengthen the Avaraista community. In addition, Avara stays true to an in-person shopping experience at their flagship Dallas location on 4329 W. Lovers Lane.Media Contact:Kyra Castillo, Copywriter on behalf of AvaraEmail: ...Phone: 214-695-7080

Kyra Castillo

Avara

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Avara Summer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.