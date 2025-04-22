'Beyond Florida' Launches Open-Source State-Wide 'Development Tracker' To Monitor Irresponsible Development Projects
Key Features of the Tracker:
✅ Real-Time Updates: Crowdsourced data on projects categorized by status (Proposed, Approved, Under Construction) with color-coded alerts.
✅ Open-Source Transparency: Publicly available data and codebase for journalists, researchers, and activists to audit and expand.
✅ Direct Contact Links: Every project contains link to the local County Commissioners' website so citizens can quickly contact local representatives.
✅ Mobile-Friendly: Responsive design for on-the-ground access by concerned residents.
"Florida's rapid development all too often happens in the shadows," says Sam Johnson, Founder of Beyond Florida. "This tracker puts power back in the hands of communities by making the data accessible, actionable, and impossible to ignore."
Why It Matters:
Florida loses 50,000+ acres of natural land annually to development.
Local governments frequently approve projects without public input due to outdated notification systems.
The tracker's Proposed and Approved filters allow early intervention before bulldozers arrive.
Get Involved:
🔗 Explore the Tracker:
📌 Contribute Data: Submit new projects via the platform's crowdsourcing form
Beyond Florida Launches "Development Tracker"
