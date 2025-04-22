Pet GPS Tracker Market Projected To Reach USD 1,165.0 Million By 2035, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 12.6% From 2025

Pet GPS Tracker Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2025-2035

Pet GPS Tracker market to grow from USD 315.8 Million (2024) to USD 1,165.0 Million (2035) at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2025–2035

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pet GPS Tracker Market accounted for USD 315.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,165.0 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 12.6% between 2025 and 2035. The pet GPS tracker market focuses on devices designed to monitor the location and movements of pets, primarily dogs and cats. These GPS devices track live locations to help owners find a lost pet or wandered away. There are some of the main factors contributing to growth in this industry, which include increased pet ownership, safety issues, and rapid technological advancements. Activity tracking, geofencing, and health monitoring are some add-ons that are part of many devices.Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures, and More) –What are the Top Factors Driving Growth in the Pet GPS Tracker Market?Pet adoption rates continue to increase while owners bestow human-like treatment upon their pets.Pet adoptions across the world, especially of dogs and cats, lead directly to increased GPS tracker demand rates. tôwn increasing pet adoption and changes in social views about pets, the pet parent community shows growing interest in protecting their companions through proactive safety measures. The increasing emotional bond between humans and pets drives the market demand for intelligent tracking solutions that offer instant position-tracking features together with movement analysis and location boundary functions.Pet GPS Tracker Market Report Scope:What is the significant challenge impacting the Pet GPS Tracker Market?High Cost and Limited Battery Life of DevicesThe Pet GPS Tracker Market faces major difficulties because GPS tracker devices cost too much, and their batteries do not last as long as needed. Advanced pet GPS trackers that include real-time tracking alongside geofencing through health monitoring systems cost significantly more, making them unavailable to price-sensitive consumers, mainly in developing areas.Inquiry Before Buying -The need to charge Pet GPS Trackers often happens because of their limited battery life, which creates difficulties for pet owners during long outdoor periods. User satisfaction decreases while customer base growth is restricted due to high prices. GPS data plans together with subscriptions create additional expenses that increase the total cost of using GPS tracking devices. The industry faces a fundamental challenge in developing affordable tracking solutions with energy-efficient functionality.What are the attractive investment opportunities that can drive industry growth?Expansion into Emerging Markets with Rising Pet OwnershipInvestors can profitably enter emerging economies like India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Southeast Asia because pet ownership keeps increasing with developments in urbanization and changing lifestyles of these countries. The growing awareness regarding pet healthcare throughout these regions will boost market expectations for low-cost, effective pet tracking solutions. The present market penetration throughout these regions remains low, while preparing the way for substantial expansion potential.Localizing product development and strategic pricing plans along with distributor network development facilitate market entry success. National digital policies adopted by governments create favorable conditions for introducing IoT-based pet wearables into pet care. The combination of a large customer population and evolving pet care market directions creates excellent potential for investment in emerging markets.Global Market Size, Segmental analysis, Regional Overview, Company share analysis, Leading Company Profiles And Market Forecast, 2025 – 2035:North America Plays a Crucial Role in the Pet GPS Tracker Market LandscapeThe Pet GPS Tracker Market is primarily driven by North America, especially the U.S., due to a large pet population, high spending on smart pet care, and strong GPS and cellular infrastructure. Key players like Whistle Labs, Garmin, and Fi operate here, supported by tech-savvy consumers and robust distribution channels. Rising pet humanization and wellness trends further boost market demand.Asia-Pacific, Particularly China and India, Holds a Significant Share of the Pet GPS Tracker MarketPet GPS tracking devices are gaining market importance across the Asia-Pacific region, but especially in China and India, because their pet adoption numbers are rising, and residents are becoming more aware of pet safety needs. Pet adoption rates and smart pet accessory demand keep growing due to rising middle-class wealth, fast urbanization, and increasing pet ownership throughout the region. Consumer technology adoption and local manufacturing strength in China allow domestic pet wearable brands to develop and grow.Competitive LandscapeThe Pet GPS Tracker Market is moderately fragmented, with key players like Whistle Labs, Tractive, Fi, Garmin, and Jiobit leading through innovation and brand strength. These companies focus on real-time tracking, geofencing, and health monitoring features. Startups offer affordable, compact solutions, intensifying competition, especially in North America and Europe. Continuous R&D in IoT and AI further drives market competitiveness.Recent Developments.In May 2024, PetSafelaunched the first-ever portable GPS dog fence and tracking collar with its patented AccuGuardTM the most accurate GPS fence technology on the market.Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report -Report Coverage:By Product Type.Collar GPS Trackers.Harness GPS Trackers.Wearable GPS TrackersBy Pet Type.Dogs.Cats.OthersBy Technology.Cellular GPS Trackers.Radio Frequency (RF) Trackers.Bluetooth Trackers.Wi-Fi-Based TrackersBy Application.Real-Time Tracking.Geofencing.Activity Monitoring.SOS/Alert FeaturesBy Distribution channel.Online Retail.Offline Retail.Direct SalesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaList of Companies:.Whistle GO.Jiobit.Tractive.Link AKC.Fi Smart Dog Collar.PetFon.Findster.PawscoutRelated Reports:Pet Health Monitoring Devices Market Size, 2025-2035 -Pet Travel Solutions Market Size and Forecast 2025-2035 -Pet Fitness Market Size, Market Share & Forecast 2025-2035 -Pet Travel Solutions Market Size and Forecast 2025-2035 -AI in Pet Care Market Share 2025-2035 -Smart Pet Collar Market Shares, Size & Forecast 2025-2035 -

