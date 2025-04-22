Littlejohn Capital Announces Acquisition Of 3P Processing

Serving the aerospace industry 3P Processing delivers one-stop surface finishing and ancillary

services for complex metal components

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Littlejohn Capital, LLC ("Littlejohn Capital") today announced the acquisition of 3P Processing, a provider of metal processing and finishing solutions to the aerospace industry.

Based in Wichita, KS, 3P Processing delivers one-stop surface metal processing and finishing solutions for aluminum, titanium, and steel components. The company's specialized services include masking, prime, & topcoat, chemical processing, non-destructive testing, shot peening, and other ancillary services. 3P is a critical provider to the aerospace sector supporting the commercial, business aviation and defense sectors. 3P Processing maintains multiple NADCAP certifications, as well as over 20 OEM approvals from companies including Boeing, Gulfstream, Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky, Cessna, and Raytheon Technologies, among others.

Terry Karst, Chief Executive Officer of 3P Processing, said, "For over 50 years, 3P Processing's comprehensive in-house metal finishing solutions have helped the aerospace industry streamline complex capabilities to reduce lead times while maintaining unparalleled quality. We look forward to working with the Littlejohn team to implement the already identified multiple opportunities that will broaden market coverage and continue to grow the business."

Angus C. Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said: "Customers rely on 3P Processing for their difficult-to-accomplish processing challenges due to the company's comprehensive list of approvals and certifications and focus on lead times. 3P boasts best-in class quality metrics which has propelled it to a market leading position and embedded, long-term customer relationships. We look forward to working with Terry and his experienced management team to continue investment that will further scale the business."

Baker Hostetler served as Littlejohn Capital's legal counsel. KAL Capital served as financial advisor to 3P Processing.

About 3P Processing

Founded in 1974, 3P is a full-service provider of several metal finishing, testing and inspection processes for the aerospace and defense industries. 3P is a trusted partner providing solutions for the world's largest aerospace OEM suppliers and operates out of its Wichita, Kansas facility. The company services aluminum, titanium and steel aerostructure components with non-destructive testing, masking, painting, chemical processing and anodizing processes. For more information, visit .

About Littlejohn Capital

Littlejohn Capital is the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., co-founder of Littlejohn & Co., where he currently serves as Chairman Emeritus. Founded in 2013, Littlejohn Capital seeks to make control investments in small to mid-sized private companies that are undergoing strategic, operational or generational transition. For more information, visit .

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Littlejohn Capital, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED