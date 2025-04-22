Youth To The People Joins 1% For The Planet To Empower Change

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new partnership also marks a deepening of YTTP's ongoing mission to drive meaningful change. The brand is proud to strengthen its social and environmental impact by aligning with a passionate community dedicated to empowering communities and protecting the planet through purposeful programming. It's a natural extension of Youth To The People's legacy of conscious activism-one that channels action, advocacy, and resources toward the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time.

"We are proud to support 1% for the Planet's mission of social impact and environmental stewardship," shared Stephanie Binette, General Manager of Youth To The People."Through nonprofit partnership, we continue reinforcing our commitment to fostering social inclusion and tackling climate injustice. Our journey towards a more just and equitable future continues in collaboration with a respected network of changemakers."

1% for the Planet's global network now consists of over 7,200 environmental partners, with members raising over $700 million in support of environmental causes worldwide. As part of this movement, Youth to the People will focus its efforts on the dual purpose of promoting social inclusion while advancing climate justice. Through dedicated partnerships, Youth to the People will support initiatives that prioritize access to health, wellness, and climate resilience for those most affected by environmental inequities.

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment, and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing vital work to increase giving and support on-the-ground action. We're excited to welcome Youth to the People to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

ABOUT YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE:

PRO-GRADE SKINCARE FOR ALL| SUPERFOODS + SCIENCE | CREATED IN CALIFORNIA

Professional-Grade Skincare made with unconventional superfood ingredients backed by innovative science for powerful results. Founded in 2015, Youth To The People continues its legacy as a California-based brand built on three generations of professional skin care expertise, research, and mindful activism. We are skincare for all.

Each Youth to the People product is created in California and dreamed up by our in-house product innovation team. Driven by the latest in skincare technologies, each product is stacked with actives at intentional percentages for optimal efficacy. Our main goal: create products that create positive change in your skin. For more information on Youth to the People, visit youthtothepeople .

ABOUT 1% FOR THE PLANET:

1% for the Planet is a global organization that empowers businesses to give back by committing 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes. Founded in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, the organization has grown to include a network of over 7,200 businesses and more than 3,000 environmental partners. Together, these businesses and partners work to make a positive impact on the planet and its future. For more information on 1% for the Planet, visit onepercentfortheplanet .

