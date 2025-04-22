Calavo Growers, Inc. To Provide General Business Update At 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA PAULA, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (), a global leader in the avocado industry and provider of value-added fresh food (the“Company” or“Calavo”), today announced that following the formal business of the 2025 annual shareholder meeting (the“Annual Meeting”), the Company will provide a general business update.

The Annual Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Holders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2025, will be entitled to participate, submit questions and vote at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website at and using the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials.

Non-shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting as guests but will not have the option to vote any shares or to ask questions during the virtual meeting.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole. Founded in 1924, Calavo operates a vertically integrated business model, serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, and food distributors worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Paula, California, Calavo maintains operations throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more at .

Investor Contact

Financial Profiles, Inc.

...

