United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
|2025
|2024
| First Quarter
2025 - 2024
Change
| First
Quarter
| Fourth
Quarter
| Third
Quarter
| Second
Quarter
| First
Quarter
|INCOME SUMMARY
|Interest revenue
|$
|335,357
|$
|344,962
|$
|349,086
|$
|346,965
|$
|336,728
|Interest expense
|123,336
|134,629
|139,900
|138,265
|137,579
|Net interest revenue
|212,021
|210,333
|209,186
|208,700
|199,149
|6
|%
|Noninterest income
|35,656
|40,522
|8,091
|36,556
|39,587
|(10
|)
|Total revenue
|247,677
|250,855
|217,277
|245,256
|238,736
|4
|Provision for credit losses
|15,419
|11,389
|14,428
|12,235
|12,899
|Noninterest expenses
|141,099
|143,056
|143,065
|147,044
|145,002
|(3
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|91,159
|96,410
|59,784
|85,977
|80,835
|13
|Income tax expense
|19,746
|20,606
|12,437
|19,362
|18,204
|8
|Net income
|71,413
|75,804
|47,347
|66,615
|62,631
|14
|Non-operating items
|1,297
|2,203
|29,385
|6,493
|2,187
|Income tax benefit of non-operating items
|(281
|)
|(471
|)
|(6,276
|)
|(1,462
|)
|(493
|)
|Net income – operating (1)
|$
|72,429
|$
|77,536
|$
|70,456
|$
|71,646
|$
|64,325
|13
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
|$
|106,578
|$
|107,799
|$
|74,212
|$
|98,212
|$
|93,734
|14
|PERFORMANCE MEASURES
|Per common share:
|Diluted net income – GAAP
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.51
|14
|Diluted net income – operating (1)
|0.59
|0.63
|0.57
|0.58
|0.52
|13
|Cash dividends declared
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.23
|0.23
|4
|Book value
|28.42
|27.87
|27.68
|27.18
|26.83
|6
|Tangible book value (3)
|20.58
|20.00
|19.66
|19.13
|18.71
|10
|Key performance ratios:
|Return on common equity – GAAP (2)(4)
|7.89
|%
|8.40
|%
|5.20
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.14
|%
|Return on common equity – operating (1)(2)(4)
|8.01
|8.60
|7.82
|8.12
|7.34
|Return on tangible common equity – operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
|11.21
|12.12
|11.17
|11.68
|10.68
|Return on assets – GAAP (4)
|1.02
|1.06
|0.67
|0.97
|0.90
|Return on assets – operating (1)(4)
|1.04
|1.08
|1.01
|1.04
|0.93
|Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5)
|1.55
|1.55
|1.50
|1.54
|1.40
|Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
|3.36
|3.26
|3.33
|3.37
|3.20
|Efficiency ratio – GAAP
|56.74
|56.05
|65.51
|59.70
|60.47
|Efficiency ratio – operating (1)
|56.22
|55.18
|57.37
|57.06
|59.15
|Equity to total assets
|12.56
|12.38
|12.45
|12.35
|12.06
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|9.18
|8.97
|8.93
|8.78
|8.49
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|$
|93,290
|$
|115,635
|$
|114,960
|$
|116,722
|$
|107,230
|(13
|)
|Allowance for credit losses – loans
|211,974
|206,998
|205,290
|213,022
|210,934
|-
|Allowance for credit losses – total
|223,201
|217,389
|215,517
|224,740
|224,119
|-
|Net charge-offs
|9,607
|9,517
|23,651
|11,614
|12,908
|Allowance for credit losses – loans to loans
|1.15
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.15
|%
|Allowance for credit losses – total to loans
|1.21
|1.20
|1.20
|1.23
|1.22
|Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
|0.21
|0.21
|0.52
|0.26
|0.28
|NPAs to total assets
|0.33
|0.42
|0.42
|0.43
|0.39
|AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
|Loans
|$
|18,425
|$
|18,176
|$
|17,964
|$
|18,211
|$
|18,375
|-
|Investment securities
|6,661
|6,804
|6,425
|6,038
|5,859
|14
|Total assets
|27,874
|27,720
|27,373
|27,057
|27,365
|2
|Deposits
|23,762
|23,461
|23,253
|22,982
|23,332
|2
|Shareholders' equity
|3,501
|3,432
|3,407
|3,343
|3,300
|6
|Common shares outstanding (thousands)
|119,514
|119,364
|119,283
|119,175
|119,137
|-
|(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
| First
Quarter
| Fourth
Quarter
| Third
Quarter
| Second
Quarter
| First
Quarter
|Noninterest income reconciliation
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|$
|35,656
|$
|40,522
|$
|8,091
|$
|36,556
|$
|39,587
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|27,209
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,400
|)
|Noninterest income – operating
|$
|35,656
|$
|40,522
|$
|35,300
|$
|36,556
|$
|37,187
|Noninterest expense reconciliation
|Noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|141,099
|$
|143,056
|$
|143,065
|$
|147,044
|$
|145,002
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|(5,100
|)
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|764
|(2,500
|)
|Merger-related and other charges
|(1,297
|)
|(2,203
|)
|(2,176
|)
|(2,157
|)
|(2,087
|)
|Noninterest expenses – operating
|$
|139,802
|$
|140,853
|$
|140,889
|$
|140,551
|$
|140,415
|Net income to operating income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|71,413
|$
|75,804
|$
|47,347
|$
|66,615
|$
|62,631
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|27,209
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,400
|)
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|5,100
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|(764
|)
|2,500
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,297
|2,203
|2,176
|2,157
|2,087
|Income tax benefit of non-operating items
|(281
|)
|(471
|)
|(6,276
|)
|(1,462
|)
|(493
|)
|Net income – operating
|$
|72,429
|$
|77,536
|$
|70,456
|$
|71,646
|$
|64,325
|Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|71,413
|$
|75,804
|$
|47,347
|$
|66,615
|$
|62,631
|Income tax expense
|19,746
|20,606
|12,437
|19,362
|18,204
|Provision for credit losses
|15,419
|11,389
|14,428
|12,235
|12,899
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|106,578
|$
|107,799
|$
|74,212
|$
|98,212
|$
|93,734
|Diluted income per common share reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.51
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|0.18
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.02
|)
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted income per common share – operating
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.52
|Book value per common share reconciliation
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|28.42
|$
|27.87
|$
|27.68
|$
|27.18
|$
|26.83
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(7.84
|)
|(7.87
|)
|(8.02
|)
|(8.05
|)
|(8.12
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|20.58
|$
|20.00
|$
|19.66
|$
|19.13
|$
|18.71
|Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
|Return on common equity (GAAP)
|7.89
|%
|8.40
|%
|5.20
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.14
|%
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|2.43
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.22
|)
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|0.46
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|(0.07
|)
|0.23
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.12
|0.20
|0.19
|0.20
|0.19
|Return on common equity – operating
|8.01
|8.60
|7.82
|8.12
|7.34
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|3.20
|3.52
|3.35
|3.56
|3.34
|Return on tangible common equity – operating
|11.21
|%
|12.12
|%
|11.17
|%
|11.68
|%
|10.68
|%
|Return on assets reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.02
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.90
|%
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|0.31
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|0.06
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|0.03
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Return on assets – operating
|1.04
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.93
|%
|Return on assets to return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
|Return on assets (GAAP)
|1.02
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.90
|%
|Income tax expense
|0.29
|0.30
|0.19
|0.29
|0.27
|Provision for credit losses
|0.23
|0.16
|0.21
|0.18
|0.19
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|0.40
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.04
|)
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|0.08
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|0.04
|Merger-related and other charges
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision – operating
|1.55
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.40
|%
|Efficiency ratio reconciliation
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|56.74
|%
|56.05
|%
|65.51
|%
|59.70
|%
|60.47
|%
|Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans
|-
|-
|(7.15
|)
|-
|-
|Gain on lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.60
|Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)
|-
|-
|-
|(2.07
|)
|-
|FDIC special assessment
|-
|-
|-
|0.31
|(1.05
|)
|Merger-related and other charges
|(0.52
|)
|(0.87
|)
|(0.99
|)
|(0.88
|)
|(0.87
|)
|Efficiency ratio – operating
|56.22
|%
|55.18
|%
|57.37
|%
|57.06
|%
|59.15
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
|Equity to total assets (GAAP)
|12.56
|%
|12.38
|%
|12.45
|%
|12.35
|%
|12.06
|%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|(3.06
|)
|(3.09
|)
|(3.20
|)
|(3.24
|)
|(3.25
|)
|Effect of preferred equity
|(0.32
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.32
|)
|(0.33
|)
|(0.32
|)
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.18
|%
|8.97
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.78
|%
|8.49
|%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
|2025
| 2024
| Linked
Quarter
Change
| Year over
Year
Change
|(in millions)
| First
Quarter
| Fourth
Quarter
| Third
Quarter
| Second
Quarter
| First
Quarter
|LOANS BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied commercial RE
|$
|3,419
|$
|3,398
|$
|3,323
|$
|3,297
|$
|3,310
|$
|21
|$
|109
|Income producing commercial RE
|4,416
|4,361
|4,259
|4,058
|4,206
|55
|210
|Commercial & industrial
|2,506
|2,428
|2,313
|2,299
|2,405
|78
|101
|Commercial construction
|1,681
|1,656
|1,785
|2,014
|1,936
|25
|(255
|)
|Equipment financing
|1,723
|1,663
|1,603
|1,581
|1,544
|60
|179
|Total commercial
|13,745
|13,506
|13,283
|13,249
|13,401
|239
|344
|Residential mortgage
|3,218
|3,232
|3,263
|3,266
|3,240
|(14
|)
|(22
|)
|Home equity
|1,099
|1,065
|1,015
|985
|969
|34
|130
|Residential construction
|171
|178
|189
|211
|257
|(7
|)
|(86
|)
|Manufactured housing (1)
|-
|2
|2
|321
|328
|(2
|)
|(328
|)
|Consumer
|183
|186
|188
|183
|180
|(3
|)
|3
|Other
|9
|7
|24
|(4
|)
|-
|2
|9
|Total loans
|$
|18,425
|$
|18,176
|$
|17,964
|$
|18,211
|$
|18,375
|$
|249
|$
|50
|LOANS BY MARKET
|Georgia
|$
|4,484
|$
|4,447
|$
|4,470
|$
|4,411
|$
|4,356
|$
|37
|$
|128
|South Carolina
|2,821
|2,815
|2,782
|2,779
|2,804
|6
|17
|North Carolina
|2,666
|2,644
|2,586
|2,591
|2,566
|22
|100
|Tennessee
|1,880
|1,799
|1,848
|2,144
|2,209
|81
|(329
|)
|Florida
|2,572
|2,527
|2,423
|2,407
|2,443
|45
|129
|Alabama
|1,009
|996
|996
|1,021
|1,068
|13
|(59
|)
|Commercial Banking Solutions
|2,993
|2,948
|2,859
|2,858
|2,929
|45
|64
|Total loans
|$
|18,425
|$
|18,176
|$
|17,964
|$
|18,211
|$
|18,375
|$
|249
|$
|50
|(1) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
|2025
| 2024
| First
Quarter
| Fourth
Quarter
| Third
Quarter
|NONACCRUAL LOANS
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|8,949
|$
|11,674
|$
|7,783
|Income producing RE
|16,536
|25,357
|31,222
|Commercial & industrial
|22,396
|29,339
|28,856
|Commercial construction
|5,558
|7,400
|7,356
|Equipment financing
|8,818
|8,925
|9,123
|Total commercial
|62,257
|82,695
|84,340
|Residential mortgage
|22,756
|24,615
|21,851
|Home equity
|4,091
|4,630
|4,111
|Residential construction
|811
|57
|118
|Manufactured housing (2)
|-
|1,444
|1,808
|Consumer
|1,423
|138
|152
|Total nonaccrual loans
|91,338
|113,579
|112,380
|OREO and repossessed assets
|1,952
|2,056
|2,580
|Total NPAs
|$
|93,290
|$
|115,635
|$
|114,960
|2025
| 2024
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|(in thousands)
| Net Charge-
Offs
| Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
| Net Charge-
Offs
| Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
| Net Charge-
Offs
| Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
|NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY
|Owner occupied RE
|$
|126
|0.02
|%
|$
|(184
|)
|(0.02
|)%
|$
|(184
|)
|(0.02
|)%
|Income producing RE
|718
|0.07
|(1,001
|)
|(0.09
|)
|1,409
|0.13
|Commercial & industrial
|2,447
|0.40
|4,075
|0.69
|4,577
|0.79
|Commercial construction
|(138
|)
|(0.03
|)
|2
|-
|36
|0.01
|Equipment financing
|5,042
|1.21
|5,812
|1.43
|5,268
|1.32
|Total commercial
|8,195
|0.24
|8,704
|0.26
|11,106
|0.33
|Residential mortgage
|(1
|)
|-
|145
|0.02
|32
|-
|Home equity
|(62
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(33
|)
|(0.01
|)
|36
|0.01
|Residential construction
|219
|0.51
|7
|0.02
|111
|0.22
|Manufactured housing (2)
|-
|-
|114
|23.41
|11,556
|28.51
|Consumer
|1,256
|2.76
|580
|1.24
|810
|1.74
|Total
|$
|9,607
|0.21
|$
|9,517
|0.21
|$
|23,651
|0.52
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) At March 31, 2025, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|198,287
|$
|296,161
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|438,425
|223,712
|Cash and cash equivalents
|636,712
|519,873
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|4,322,644
|4,436,291
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,952,235 and $1,944,126, respectively)
|2,338,571
|2,368,107
|Loans held for sale
|37,344
|57,534
|Loans and leases held for investment
|18,425,365
|18,175,980
|Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases
|(211,974
|)
|(206,998
|)
|Loans and leases, net
|18,213,391
|17,968,982
|Premises and equipment, net
|391,020
|394,264
|Bank owned life insurance
|346,410
|346,234
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|953,357
|956,643
|Other assets
|634,269
|672,330
|Total assets
|$
|27,873,718
|$
|27,720,258
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|6,257,032
|$
|6,211,182
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|6,155,141
|6,141,342
|Money market
|6,637,506
|6,398,144
|Savings
|1,105,374
|1,100,591
|Time
|3,446,567
|3,441,424
|Brokered
|160,785
|168,292
|Total deposits
|23,762,405
|23,460,975
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|195,000
|Long-term debt
|254,287
|254,152
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|356,130
|378,004
|Total liabilities
|24,372,822
|24,288,131
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference
|88,266
|88,266
|Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,514,298 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|119,514
|119,364
|Common stock issuable; 584,083 and 600,168 shares, respectively
|12,983
|12,999
|Capital surplus
|2,711,721
|2,710,279
|Retained earnings
|754,971
|714,138
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(186,559
|)
|(212,919
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|3,500,896
|3,432,127
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|27,873,718
|$
|27,720,258
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Interest revenue:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|274,056
|$
|283,983
|Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,678 and $1,721, respectively
|58,850
|46,436
|Deposits in banks and short-term investments
|2,451
|6,309
|Total interest revenue
|335,357
|336,728
|Interest expense:
|Deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|37,390
|46,211
|Money market
|49,541
|50,478
|Savings
|624
|706
|Time
|31,379
|36,389
|Deposits
|118,934
|133,784
|Short-term borrowings
|1,107
|-
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|433
|-
|Long-term debt
|2,862
|3,795
|Total interest expense
|123,336
|137,579
|Net interest revenue
|212,021
|199,149
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
|9,535
|9,264
|Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
|6,122
|7,511
|Wealth management fees
|4,465
|6,313
|Net gains from sales of other loans
|1,396
|1,537
|Lending and loan servicing fees
|4,165
|4,210
|Securities gains, net
|6
|-
|Other
|9,967
|10,752
|Total noninterest income
|35,656
|39,587
|Provision for credit losses
|15,419
|12,899
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|84,267
|84,985
|Communications and equipment
|13,699
|11,920
|Occupancy
|10,929
|11,099
|Advertising and public relations
|1,881
|1,901
|Postage, printing and supplies
|2,561
|2,648
|Professional fees
|5,931
|5,988
|Lending and loan servicing expense
|1,987
|1,827
|Outside services – electronic banking
|2,763
|2,918
|FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
|4,642
|7,566
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,286
|3,887
|Merger-related and other charges
|1,297
|2,087
|Other
|7,856
|8,176
|Total noninterest expenses
|141,099
|145,002
|Income before income taxes
|91,159
|80,835
|Income tax expense
|19,746
|18,204
|Net income
|71,413
|62,631
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,573
|1,573
|Earnings allocated to participating securities
|411
|345
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|69,429
|$
|60,713
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.51
|Diluted
|0.58
|0.51
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|120,043
|119,662
|Diluted
|120,201
|119,743
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
|$
|18,213,501
|$
|273,930
|6.10
|%
|$
|18,299,739
|$
|283,960
|6.24
|%
|Taxable securities (3)
|6,737,658
|57,172
|3.39
|5,828,391
|44,715
|3.07
|Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
|356,712
|2,245
|2.52
|366,350
|2,311
|2.52
|Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
|400,592
|3,001
|3.04
|674,594
|6,805
|4.06
|Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
|25,708,463
|336,348
|5.29
|25,169,074
|337,791
|5.39
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(210,169
|)
|(212,996
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|219,540
|221,203
|Premises and equipment
|396,443
|386,021
|Other assets (3)
|1,610,104
|1,618,315
|Total assets
|$
|27,724,381
|$
|27,181,617
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand
|$
|6,134,004
|37,390
|2.47
|$
|6,078,090
|46,211
|3.06
|Money market
|6,583,963
|49,541
|3.05
|5,864,217
|50,478
|3.46
|Savings
|1,096,308
|624
|0.23
|1,192,828
|706
|0.24
|Time
|3,446,048
|30,831
|3.63
|3,596,486
|35,944
|4.02
|Brokered time deposits
|50,447
|548
|4.41
|50,343
|445
|3.56
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|17,310,770
|118,934
|2.79
|16,781,964
|133,784
|3.21
|Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|80,760
|1,107
|5.56
|13
|-
|-
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|38,900
|433
|4.51
|4
|-
|-
|Long-term debt
|254,220
|2,862
|4.57
|324,838
|3,795
|4.70
|Total borrowed funds
|373,880
|4,402
|4.77
|324,855
|3,795
|4.70
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|17,684,650
|123,336
|2.83
|17,106,819
|137,579
|3.23
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|6,194,217
|6,398,079
|Other liabilities
|369,939
|390,451
|Total liabilities
|24,248,806
|23,895,349
|Shareholders' equity
|3,475,575
|3,286,268
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|27,724,381
|$
|27,181,617
|Net interest revenue (FTE)
|$
|213,012
|$
|200,212
|Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
|2.46
|%
|2.16
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
|3.36
|%
|3.20
|%
|(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $991,000 and $1.06 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
|(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
|(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $269 million in 2025 and $322 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
|(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the“Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as“noninterest income – operating”,“noninterest expense - operating”,“operating net income,”“pre-tax, pre-provision income,”“operating net income per diluted common share,”“operating earnings per share,”“tangible book value per common share,”“operating return on common equity,”“operating return on tangible common equity,”“operating return on assets,”“return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision – operating,”“return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision,”“operating efficiency ratio,” and“tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as“may,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“estimate,”“predict,”“continue” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB's operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.
United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
...
Legal Disclaimer:
