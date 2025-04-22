Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Higley Commons

Mixed-Use Community Adds 276 Homes to Company's Growing Phoenix-Area Presence

GILBERT, Ariz., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Higley Commons , a mixed-use garden-style community in the Southeast Valley of metropolitan Phoenix.

Modera Higley Commons, which features 276 homes and approximately 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, is located just off the Loop 202 freeway in southeast Gilbert. The community is within a quick commute of the various shopping, dining and entertainment options contained within SanTan Village, an open-air lifestyle center. First move-ins are anticipated for May.

"We're excited to welcome our first residents to Modera Higley Commons, which we believe serves as a unique and top-of-market living option in the area," said Mark Sanford , vice president of development in Arizona for Mill Creek Residential. "The community design is inspired by the farm-centric agricultural roots of the former Higley community, combined with modern elements aimed to create a tranquil and refined home for our residents. We're eager to officially join the neighborhood."

Situated at 3071 East Ray Road, the community offers convenient access to Higley Road and Loop 202, which provide expedient connectivity to the thriving Southeast Valley employment centers. Loop 202 also serves as the gateway to the greater metropolitan area and connects to key thoroughfares Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

Modera Higley Commons offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa, sundeck, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining, clubroom with indoor/outdoor bar and billiards, game room with pool table and vintage arcade games, landscaped courtyards, game lawn, pet park and spa, playground, conference rooms, coworking space with private workstations, coffee bar lounge with multisport simulator, hotel-inspired lobby and a club-quality fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, interactive bikes and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community also offers underground garage parking with EV-charging stations, controlled-access technology, detached private garages, 24/7 self-serve package lockers with available cold storage, bike repair station and additional resident storage space.

Home interiors include nine- to 10-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, matte black fixtures, spacious bedrooms with large closets, smart thermostats, bulk WiFi and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms feature showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds, quartz countertops and backlit mirrors, with many homes offering double vanities. Select homes include private patios or balconies, city, mountain and green space views, built-in desks, chef's islands with built-in storage or moveable kitchen islands, dual-entrance bathrooms with pass-through closets, soaking tubs and frameless glass showers.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

